Double Tap To Plant

To achieve this, the post needed to generate 5,000,000 likes in just over five days. It took less than 24 hours.

5,000,000 likes = 500,000 trees planted

Overwhelmed by the support and engagement, on April 24, tentree upped the ante with a new goal to generate 20,000,000 likes to plant an additional 500,000 trees for a total of 1 MILLION TREES. The post is now the 5th most liked post in the HISTORY of Instagram (along with being the only brand featured among the top 10) and tentree is on its way towards its goal.

20,000,000 likes will = 1,000,000 trees planted

tentree is calling on their followers to like the Earth Day posts to support planting efforts from the ease of their phones. The brand will continue to share updates and informational posts throughout the week to educate followers on the importance of reforestation in regions like West Papua while engaging with their community to increase their impact.

While tentree has set high goals for this campaign, their environmental efforts far-surpass Earth Week. To date, tentree has planted over 30 million trees at planting sites around the world with the help of not-for-profit partners like Trees for The Future and American Forests. The company is working towards a goal of planting 1 billion trees worldwide by 2030.

"Our model of planting ten trees for every item we sell allows us to protect our planet and preserve communities around the world not just during Earth Week but every day, every year," says CEO and Co-Founder Derrick Emsley. "This year we wanted to create an even bigger impact by offering our growing community an interactive way to directly participate in our reforestation efforts from wherever they are in the world. This campaign is directly tied to our mission to educate people on the importance of trees as we work towards becoming the most environmentally progressive brand on the Planet. We are so humbled and excited at how our community has rallied around this viral social campaign for good, as it is the first of its kind. The desire we have seen for people to engage in more meaningful ways on social media has us motivated to do even MORE."

In 2013, tentree entered a unique planting partnership with Eden Reforestation . Eden Reforestation projects aid nations facing the dire impacts of deforestation, endangered species and displaced wildlife by employing local communities to reforest their surrounding land. Since partnering, tentree has helped plant nearly 15 million trees across Eden Reforestation's three project nations including Madagascar, Nepal and Indonesia.

For Earth Week 2019, tentree will focus its planting efforts in villages off the coast of West Papua, Indonesia. Made up of over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. These islands are home to 12% of the world's mammals, 16% of the world's reptiles and amphibians, 17% of the world's birds and 25% of global fish populations. Among these 17,000 islands, there are 135 threatened mammal species, including the endangered Sumatran Tiger, Orangutans, the Javan Rhinoceros and Sumatran Elephants tentree's previous work in Indonesia has promoted the growth of mangroves, tropical forests and agroforestry all which protect and support these incredible species.

