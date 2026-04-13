Double the Beef, Double the Cheese, Double the YUMMM®: Red Robin Introduces New Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders Made with King's Hawaiian® Rolls for a Limited Time

"Some places serve sliders with mini patties and a morsel of cheese, but at Red Robin, we are redefining sliders," said Brian Sullivan, executive chef and vice president of Culinary & Beverage Innovation of Red Robin. "Our sliders are bigger, juicier and unmistakably different, featuring double beef patties, double cheese and fan-favorite King's Hawaiian® Rolls, served stacked on our iconic tower. It's a bold new slider experience that's turning heads and making guests say, 'Wait, I want that!'"

Far from your average slider, Red Robin's Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders feature four juicy double beef patties, made from 100% fresh, never frozen hand-cut beef and delivering up to 12 ounces of beef* per order, and double cheese on toasted King's Hawaiian® Rolls, stacked vertically on Red Robin's iconic tower stand. Guests looking to experience a new kind of slider can choose between two options:

Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders: Four double beef patty sliders layered with American cheese, onions, ketchup and mustard on King's Hawaiian ® Rolls, served with pickles on the side.

Four double beef patty sliders layered with American cheese, onions, ketchup and mustard on King's Hawaiian Rolls, served with pickles on the side. Towering Double Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders: Four double beef patty sliders stacked high on King's Hawaiian® Rolls with hardwood-smoked bacon crumbles, American cheese, onions, ketchup and mustard, served with pickles on the side.

"At King's Hawaiian, we're passionate about bringing people together through irresistible recipes," said Raouf Moussa, chief marketing officer of King's Hawaiian. "We're excited to pair our famous Sweet Rolls with Red Robin's Towering Sliders. This collaboration brings together Red Robin's iconic burgers and our fan-favorite rolls to create a truly memorable burger experience."

To celebrate the new menu item, Red Robin is serving up a one-day-only dine-in offer of monumental proportions on April 20. For just $20**, guests can enjoy the Sky-High Towering Trio launch day offer featuring one Towering Double Cheeseburger Slider Tower, one Towering Onion Ring Shorty and one Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Ring® Shorty. Served on its signature towers for a feast that's as eye-catching as it is craveable, it's a satisfying way to experience the new sliders in all their towering glory at an unbeatable value.

To round out the experience, guests can ride the flavor wave by pairing their sliders with a refreshing Kona Big Wave, now available at select Red Robin restaurants nationwide. With its crisp, tropical notes, the beer perfectly complements the savory stack***.

To learn more about Red Robin's new Towering Double Cheeseburger Sliders and find a location near you, visit redrobin.com/towering-cheeseburger-sliders.

*Net weight: 12 ounces (precooked). Weight reflects product before cooking; the actual cooked weight may differ.

**The Sky-High Towering Trio launch day offer is available only on April 20, 2026, for dine-in only at participating Red Robin® restaurant locations while supplies last. The Sky-High Towering Trio offer includes one (1) Towering Double Cheeseburger Slider Tower served with one (1) Onion Ring Shorty and one (1) Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Ring® Shorty. This offer is not valid with other discounts, offers or rewards including Red Robin Royalty® or Big Yummm Deals. Offer not valid for third-party site orders, online mobile app, to-go, catering or delivery orders. No modifications or substitutions permitted. No cash value. The Sky-High Towering Trio offer does not include tax and gratuity. We reserve the right to change or discontinue this offer at any time without notice, and it is available only on April 20, 2026, while supplies last.

***Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.