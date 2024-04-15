Double the Excitement for Flame Broiler's First Double Drive-Thru

Fast Casual Concept Known for Their Clean and Delicious Bowls Brings Something New to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame Broiler , the healthy Korean-inspired rice bowl restaurant group, announces the opening of its first double drive-thru in Jacksonville. Taking over the former Ying's Takee Outee restaurant on 103rd Street, the latest Flame Broiler location will celebrate with an official grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting event on Friday, April 19th, at 4:00 p.m. and will be offering ANY free mini bowl to all those in attendance. In addition to the ribbon-cutting event, Flame Broiler will host a drool-worthy promotion where consumers can purchase any regular-sized bowl or plate and receive a free mini chicken bowl during opening weekend, April 19-21.

Seasoned franchisee, Jackie Grzebin, adds a fifth Flame Broiler location under her belt. With already four locations in Jacksonville, she chose this area to bridge the gap between her other restaurants and provide a destination for people who are too far from the other locations that crave and would benefit from Flame Broiler's meals.

"The Jacksonville community has been overwhelmingly supportive and welcoming since day one. Also, some of our employees have been with us for 12 years and we're beyond thrilled to achieve another milestone together," said Jackie Grzebin, Flame Broiler franchisee. "With the newest Jacksonville restaurant, we are excited to continue to serve delicious food with integrity and heart."

Flame Broiler's core menu features rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, charbroiled Angus beef, charbroiled NAE chicken (original or Korean Spicy) or organic charbroiled tofu, and freshly blanched vegetables. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top bowls off with Flame Broiler's proprietary Hot Sauce, Jalapeño Hot Sauce, Seoul Scorcher or its popular Simply Magic Sauce.

"It's been one of our aspirations to introduce our very first double drive-thru location," said Young Lee, CEO, and founder of Flame Broiler. "Knowing the importance of healthy eating habits, we continue to work towards fulfilling our promise of bringing nutritious bowls to people at a convenience."

The newly opened Flame Broiler is located at 6682 103rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210. The hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.flamebroilerusa.com .

About Flame Broiler

Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a Korean-inspired quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown rice, Angus beef, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken, organic tofu, and vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy or fryers. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has expanded across five states in the country such as California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina. Flame Broiler is seeking new franchise partners to join the brand's exciting growth. For information about franchising with Flame Broiler, please visit www.flamebroilerusa.com/franchising .

