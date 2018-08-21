Double The Portion, Not The Price With Maggiano's New Carryout Menu

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8246357-maggianos-carryout-menu-double-the-portion/

"We asked our Guests how we could improve our carryout menu knowing an increasing number of them enjoy their favorite meals outside restaurants today," said Larry Konecny, vice president and chief concept officer for Maggiano's. "Our Guests told us they value the abundance Maggiano's offers – whether that is dining in restaurant, at home or creating a special occasion of their own outside the restaurant."

"We decided to launch our new carryout menu to all Maggiano's restaurants nationwide so our Guests can enjoy more Maggiano's at a greater value," added Konecny.

To celebrate this new menu launch, Guests who take advantage of doubling the portion on any carryout menu item will receive a complimentary slice of New York Style Cheesecake – made fresh daily – today through Aug. 23.

Whether Guests need to order more to share with friends and family or want to save extra for tomorrow's lunch, they will find more to love about Maggiano's new carryout menu. Guests can order anything on the carryout menu at regular price and double the same menu item for only:

$3 for sides

for sides $5 for pastas

for pastas $5 for desserts

for desserts $6 for starters

for starters $6 for entrée salads

for entrée salads $8 for chicken entrées

for chicken entrées $9 for specialty pastas

for specialty pastas $15 for seafood entrées

To learn more about the new carryout menu visit www.maggianos.com/double-the-portion and to enjoy more Maggiano's without doubling the price, place a carryout order online at www.orders.maggianos.com.

About Maggiano's Little Italy



Maggiano's Little Italy® specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 52 restaurants nationwide offer lunch, dinner and brunch, delivery, carryout service and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE : EAT ), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 30 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maggianos), Twitter (http://twitter.com/maggianos), Instagram (https://instagram.com/maggianoslittleitaly/), YouTube (www.youtube.com/maggianoslittleitaly) and Pinterest (http://pinterest.com/maggianos). For more information, please visit http://www.maggianos.com.

