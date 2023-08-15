Double triumph for Proximity as Fraser Hart & Fields the Jewellers partner for clienteling success

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anthony Nicholas Group (ANG), acclaimed for high quality jewellery, watches, diamonds and award-winning customer service, has chosen Proximity to deliver a clienteling solution to transform customer engagement for their brands Fraser Hart and Fields. The partnership reflects the shared vision of both organisations to provide clients with an unparalleled level of service and personalisation.

"We are honoured to have been chosen as the preferred partner for Fraser Hart and Fields the Jewellers," said Cathy McCabe, CEO, Proximity. "This partnership underpins our dedication to redefining customer engagement through digital innovation. We look forward to working closely with these iconic brands to create memorable shopping experiences for their customers."

Proximity's award winning Retail Super-App is designed to seamlessly blend the physical and digital realms of shopping, providing a unique and tailored experience for each customer. With its suite of clienteling modules including appointment booking, virtual consultations, event management, and more, Proximity provides sales associates with the tools to forge deeper customer connections, resulting in increased brand loyalty.

ANG has recently invested in Salesforce CRM functionality. Because Proximity's tool is built natively on Salesforce and is the number one clienteling tool on the AppExchange, Proximity is best placed to provide the expertise required to enhance customer engagement for these brands.

''As a result of major investment across our digital platform and capabilities, including a new website, CRM and clienteling we now have a much stronger customer experience and ability to serve our customers seamlessly across every channel" said Noel Coyle, CEO, ANG. "We're excited to continue this journey with Proximity and ensure we empower our teams to make every customer feel special''.

About Proximity:
Proximity's award winning Retail Super-App is designed to transform how brands connect with their customers. With its innovative all-in-one clienteling and experience platform, brands will deliver efficient personalisation with every interaction.

About Fraser Hart:
Fraser Hart was founded in 1936 in Glasgow and now stands as one of the UK's leading jewellers with 28 stores nationwide. Recognised for exceptional customer service, they are stockists for leading brands including Breitling, OMEGA, TAG Heuer and more.

About Fields:
Fields have been offering exceptional customer service for over 40 years. Synonymous in Ireland with fine jewellery, quality watches and giftware, this award winning brand is a go-to store for milestone moments as well as everyday luxury.

