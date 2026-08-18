DOUBLE WIDE SHAFT COLLARS FEATURE LOW-PROFILE & TWICE THE HOLD

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Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Aug 18, 2026, 07:30 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new line of double wide shaft collars that provide twice the axial holding power of standard size collars without an increase in the O.D.

Stafford Double Wide Collars are twice as wide as standard shaft collars and feature the low-profile necessary to fit applications where there are O.D. size restrictions but there's a need for extra axial holding power. Available standard in 1-pc and 2-pc styles machined from steel, they can also be manufactured in aluminum and stainless steel as specials.

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Offered in standard sizes from 0.25” x 0.688” O.D. to 3” I.D. x 4.25” O.D., Stafford Double Wide Collars are ideal for applications where there are O.D. size restrictions but there’s a need for extra axial holding power.
Offered in standard sizes from 0.25” x 0.688” O.D. to 3” I.D. x 4.25” O.D., Stafford Double Wide Collars are ideal for applications where there are O.D. size restrictions but there’s a need for extra axial holding power.

Offered in standard sizes from 0.25" x 0.688" O.D. to 3" I.D. x 4.25" O.D., Stafford Double Wide Collars are ideal for applications inside tight housings or assemblies such as bearing blocks, motors, linear actuators, conveyors, robotics, medical devices, or guarded machinery where surrounding components leave minimal radial clearance.

Stafford Double Wide Collars are priced according to material, size, and quantity. Specs are provided at www.staffordmfg.com.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

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