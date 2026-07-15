RIGID COUPLINGS MATE NONSTANDARD SHAFTS

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Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Jul 15, 2026, 07:15 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full range of customizable rigid couplings that solve the problem of securely mating different sizes and styles of shafts.

Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings feature different inside diameters in English or metric dimensions with or without keyways and a user-defined step- or through-bore for the purpose of mating nonstandard shafts. Ranging from 0.375" to 2" I.D., they can be supplied in 1-, 2-, and 3-piece styles. machined from steel and 303 stainless steel.

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Providing users with a reliable way to solve their shaft incompatibility problems, Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings feature different inside diameters in English or metric dimensions with or without keyways and a user-defined step- or through-bore for the purpose of mating nonstandard shafts.
Providing users with a reliable way to solve their shaft incompatibility problems, Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings feature different inside diameters in English or metric dimensions with or without keyways and a user-defined step- or through-bore for the purpose of mating nonstandard shafts.

Providing users with a reliable way to solve their shaft incompatibility problems, Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings are offered with seven base sizes to accommodate shafts from 0.375" to 0.5" up to 0.75" to 2" O.D. These parts are ideal for prototyping and repair applications.

Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings are priced according to configuration and quantity. Specs are provided at www.staffordmfg.com 

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551  FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected] 
www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

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