RIGID COUPLINGS MATE NONSTANDARD SHAFTS

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full range of customizable rigid couplings that solve the problem of securely mating different sizes and styles of shafts.

Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings feature different inside diameters in English or metric dimensions with or without keyways and a user-defined step- or through-bore for the purpose of mating nonstandard shafts. Ranging from 0.375" to 2" I.D., they can be supplied in 1-, 2-, and 3-piece styles. machined from steel and 303 stainless steel.

Providing users with a reliable way to solve their shaft incompatibility problems, Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings feature different inside diameters in English or metric dimensions with or without keyways and a user-defined step- or through-bore for the purpose of mating nonstandard shafts.

Providing users with a reliable way to solve their shaft incompatibility problems, Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings are offered with seven base sizes to accommodate shafts from 0.375" to 0.5" up to 0.75" to 2" O.D. These parts are ideal for prototyping and repair applications.

Stafford Customizable Rigid Couplings are priced according to configuration and quantity. Specs are provided at www.staffordmfg.com

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director

P.O. Box 277

North Reading, MA 01864-0277

(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731

e-mail: [email protected]

www.staffordmfg.com





SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.