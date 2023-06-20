Double Wood Supplements and Whole Kids Foundation Give Back to Revitalize Local Elementary School Garden Post-Ida Tornado

20 Jun, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Wood Supplements and Whole Kids Foundation have each awarded Fort Washington Elementary School (FWES) with a donation to rebuild the school garden. In September of 2021, an EF-2 tornado barreled through Upper Dublin, PA causing damage to FWES's classrooms and school garden.

FWES will use the Double Wood donation and Whole Kids Foundation grant to rebuild the fence, build a door and fix the raised garden beds that were destroyed as a result from the tornado. The FWES Grows Here Garden was built by a former FWES student as his Eagle Scout project in spring of 2017 and has since taught over 400 students about plant science, hands-on gardening skills and the importance of establishing healthy eating habits. Additionally, the garden serves as the centerpiece of a year round garden club for students in grades 3-5.

"We're on a mission to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle," said Eric Wenke, CEO of Double Wood Supplements. "Good nutrition and exercise habits begin with childhood. School gardens are a means to obtain that lifestyle and we're proud to be a part of that."

Gardens are becoming an increasingly common educational tool and for good reason: school gardens are shown to improve children's behavior and performance at school and improve their attitudes about and appreciation for the environment. Additionally, only two percent of children eat enough fresh vegetables and fruits, but children who have a hand in growing food are more likely to eat vegetables and fruits, and to be more knowledgeable about nutrition.

About Double Wood Supplements
Double Wood Supplements was founded in 2013 to inspire people to live a healthier lifestyle with single-ingredient, niche supplements. Double Wood offers a wide range of supplements that support wellness areas including brain, heart, hormonal, joint, immune and men's health. They envision a world where people make informed decisions about their supplements through education and accessibility. For more information, visit doublewoodsupplements.com

About Whole Kids Foundation 
Whole Kids Foundation supports schools and inspires families to improve children's nutrition and wellness. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas and serves schools and organizations in the US, Canada and the UK. For more information on the Foundation's school programs including school gardens, salad bars, beehives and nutrition education for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org.

