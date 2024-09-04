Double your impact: Scripps Howard Fund matches donations for 'If You Give a Child a Book …' campaign

CINCINNATI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps Howard Fund is doubling its impact for one day, in celebration of National Literacy Month. Today, Sept. 4, the Fund will match the first $175,000 donated to the "If You Give a Child a Book ..." childhood literacy campaign.

For every $12 donated, the Fund gives two books to a child in need. Donations can be made at ifyougiveabook.com.

Donate today: Make a difference and double your impact.

The "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign is supported by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and its employees, the communities it serves and Scripps family members. The campaign's primary focus is reaching underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty, by distributing free books to kids in kindergarten through third grade who are still learning to read.

"Third grade is a pivotal time in a child's life. After that grade level, they're going from learning how to read to reading to learn," said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "If they don't hit that critical literacy milestone, they start falling behind academically – and it's so hard for them to make that up."

Watch: Students and educators talk about the impact of the "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign.

Scripps Howard Fund leaders also believe in giving children the power of choice when it comes to their reading materials. Through a partnership with Scholastic Books, the Fund brings Scholastic Book Fairs to Title 1 schools, so students can select their own books to bring home. The free book fairs are held throughout the school year. The Fund's goal is to ensure every student in the low-income schools with which it partners receives 10 books each year.

Last year, the Fund raised a record-breaking $1.2 million for its "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign. Since the campaign launched in 2016, the Fund has distributed more than 1.25 million books to children in need.

The Scripps Howard Fund invested more than $8.7 million in charitable gifts in 2023 for journalism education, childhood literacy and community giving.

To learn more and donate visit ifyougiveabook.com.

