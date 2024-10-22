Double Zero Holdings and SJ Environmental Collaborate to Transform Natural Gas into Blue Hydrogen

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Zero Holdings and SJ Environmental are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at converting stranded natural gas into blue hydrogen. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the energy transition, providing a cleaner alternative while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A Sustainable Solution for Stranded Natural Gas

Stranded natural gas, primarily methane, often remains untapped in locations where it is not economically viable to transport. Through innovative technology and shared expertise, Double Zero Holdings and SJ Environmental plan to turn this challenge into opportunity. By transforming stranded natural gas into blue hydrogen, the partnership mitigates methane and CO₂ emissions while producing hydrogen—a clean fuel that could revolutionize multiple industries.

Pioneering Blue Hydrogen Production

Blue hydrogen is created by reforming natural gas and capturing the resulting carbon dioxide emissions. The approach employed by Double Zero Holdings and SJ Environmental utilizes existing technologies that can be reduced to the size of a standard shipping container. This setup ensures 100% of the CO₂ released at the well site is captured and safely stored, preventing atmospheric release.

"We're thrilled to partner with SJ Environmental to tackle one of the most pressing environmental issues today," said Raja Ramachandran, Managing Partner of Double Zero Holdings. "This collaboration allows us to turn stranded natural gas—a significant environmental liability—into a valuable resource, supporting the global shift toward cleaner energy."

Driving the Energy Transition

Producing blue hydrogen is critical for the energy transition, offering a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels in transportation, manufacturing, and power generation. By converting otherwise wasted natural gas into hydrogen, the partnership contributes to global net-zero carbon goals.

SJ Environmental Director John Chappell added, "Our collaboration with Double Zero Holdings reflects our commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions. Together, we're setting a new standard for energy production, delivering hydrogen and food-grade CO₂ where natural gas would typically be flared."

About Double Zero Holdings

Double Zero Holdings is a leader in energy and sustainability investments, focusing on low-carbon projects and carbon credit development.

Visit: https://www.doublezero.earth Contact: [email protected]

About SJ Environmental

SJ Environmental specializes in H2S gas mitigation chemistry, pioneering efforts to maximize value from energy sources.

