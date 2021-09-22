DoubleCheck Appoints Fintech Executive Kirk Drake to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleCheck Solutions™, a financial technology company addressing outdated overdraft and non-sufficient fund (NSF) practices with practical software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kirk Drake, CEO of Ongoing Operations and President and Founder of Credit Union 2.0, to its Board of Directors.

Drake is a lifelong entrepreneur, author of "CU 2.0: A Guide for Credit Unions Competing in the Digital Age" and founder of Credit Union 2.0. He is an active executive focused on connecting the innovation of fintech with the mission of credit unions. He has built eight successful businesses, notably the Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) Ongoing Operations, CU Wallet – a mobile wallet venture and Credit Union 2.0. He also serves on the National Association of Credit Union Services Organizations (NACUSO) Board of Directors.

"Kirk's extensive leadership and vision in fintech will be a tremendous addition to our Board," said Bill Amelio, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions. "This is a crucial time for the overdraft marketplace. Kirk's strategic guidance in transforming the credit union industry through leveraging the latest technologies will be invaluable as we continue to offer a proven solution to overcome outdated overdraft and NSF practices."

At a time when Americans are pressured from the economic recovery, DoubleCheck's overdraft and NSF solutions equip customers with notifications, so they are informed about NSF transactions and given extra time to act in advance. They can proactively correct the situation before any payments are declined. Through DoubleCheck's cloud-based solution, members are given a grace period during which time they can add funds to their account and also choose to cover overdraft and NSF transactions with cash, credit card or a third-party payment service. This ensures priority payments chosen by customers, like rent, mortgage and utilities are made first.

"DoubleCheck has created a unique solution that gives consumers the transparency, control and protection they need when faced with insufficient funds. In turn, it provides financial institutions with a way to deliver a customer-centric revenue-generating service that also protects them," said Kirk Drake, President and CEO of Ongoing Operations. "I chose to join the Board of Directors at DoubleCheck because they have built one of the most innovative products I've seen, and I am impressed by the company's clear understanding of the market and services that are needed. I'm excited to become part of this innovative team."

About DoubleCheck Solutions

