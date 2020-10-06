DoubleCheck™ names Bill Amelio as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman

"Bill is an accomplished and respected business leader, and we are excited to have him take this critical role," said Joel Schwartz, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of DoubleCheck. "His over three decades of experience leading global and complex businesses will be extremely valuable."

Prior to serving as the CEO of Lenovo and later Avnet, Amelio began his career at IBM Corporation, followed by executive positions at Allied Signal and National Cash Register (NCR). He joins DoubleCheck at a critical moment as the startup finalizes its first series of financial institutions and completes integrations with online and core banking providers.

"DoubleCheck is a game-changer for financial institutions needing to address the issues consumers face when times are tough," said Amelio. "Our mission is driven by three principles: protect a consumer's ability to remain in mainstream banking; protect financial institutions via smart overdraft and NSF practices; and lastly, deliver a seamless experience that benefits all customers."

In addition to chairing DoubleCheck's board of directors, Amelio will be leading the company's operations, including engineering and finance. Schwartz will utilize his industry experience to lead DoubleCheck's sales/marketing and product roadmap. The fintech startup is set to benefit greatly from Amelio's proven track record of building and running profitable, valuable, and scalable companies.

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for bankers, offers a suite of solutions aimed to reset overdraft practices and impacts to banking customers at financial institutions. Its products seamlessly integrate onto existing systems to enable consumers and small businesses to navigate their finances and attend to non-sufficient fund (NSF) and overdraft issues in a timely manner. The company will begin offering a range of additional solutions designed to solve common banking challenges, such as helping banking clients pay aging overdraft, remedy debit card overdraft issues, and detect banking fraud prior to losses.

To learn more about DoubleCheck, visit us at www.mydoublecheck.com

SOURCE DoubleCheck Solutions

Related Links

www.mydoublecheck.com

