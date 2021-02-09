DoubleCheck Solutions™ Announces Jessica Daughetee Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleCheck Solutions, a financial technology company, today named Jessica Daughetee Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Daughetee joins DoubleCheck Solutions with more than 20 years of marketing experience in both B2B and B2C industries.

Daughetee is an award-winning CMO and Global Marketing Executive, recognized as a Global Top 100 Marketer in 2021 by OnCon. Daughetee was also recently named as one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology in 2020 by the National Diversity Council.

"We are excited to welcome Jessica as Chief Marketing Officer to DoubleCheck Solutions," said Joel Schwartz, Founder and Co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions "She has built an incredible reputation for creating brands and especially in understanding how technology platforms connect with businesses and consumers alike. Few CMOs can match Jessica's ability to innovate solutions that drive profitability, shareholder value and customer engagement."

During unprecedented times, Daughetee has pioneered marketing leadership to help companies excel in resolving complex situations and formulate plans to improve operations and drive revenue. Through marketing generated revenue, she developed and implemented a performance-based marketing strategy that grew marketing generated revenue almost 2,000% in one year while building an active pipeline 10 times that amount.

Before joining DoubleCheck Solutions, Daughetee served as CMO at Avnet, Inc. where she oversaw all aspects of a global marketing organization of a Fortune 200 company. She led a team of 100 employees, including marketing strategy, positioning, messaging, branding, and managing internal and external crisis and executive communications during COVID-19.

"Jessica has a proven track record of driving unprecedented financial results through exceptional leadership, innovative marketing strategy and a proven ability to shape high-performing teams," says William Amelio, Co-CEO of Doublecheck Solutions.

"I'm excited to be joining DoubleCheck Solutions to help accelerate the growth of the company," says Jessica Daughetee, CMO. "From the outset, I was attracted to the company's vision to transform credit unions and banks' ability to offer consumers and small businesses more transparency and options when they have non-sufficient funds, avoiding potential late charges, canceled services and damage to their credit."

Prior to her time at Avnet, Jessica spent 20 years in Marketing and Communications at Intel, the world's largest and highest valued semiconductor chip manufacturer. During this time, she transformed the iconic Intel Inside Program to achieve a remarkable 5x ROI.

Her career also spans marketing leadership roles at: Waggener Edstrom where she did PR for Microsoft, and Thrifty Payless, which was acquired by Rite Aid. Jessica earned a B.A Degree in Communication from California State University, Chico.

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for bankers, notifies customers in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account, allowing them to alter the bank's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: outdated overdraft practices that place unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions.

