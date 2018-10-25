DoubleDutch Adds New Code of Conduct Functionality to Mobile Event Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleDutch, the leading Live Engagement Marketing platform, leverages its developer toolkit to add to its duty-of-care feature set with the first mobile, customizable, and actionable code of conduct for live events.

The new feature, called Code of Conduct, helps to create a safer and more comfortable environment by holding event stakeholders – like attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors – accountable for their behavior at events.

"DoubleDutch always aims to improve the attendee experience," said Lawrence Coburn, CEO and founder of DoubleDutch. "Code of Conduct is a necessary and important feature in creating the best possible environment at events so participants can focus on accomplishing their goals."

Code of Conduct adds a set of behavioral guidelines for event app users to accept upon signing into the app. Event organizers can designate "trusted persons" who act as mediators during the event. If there are infractions to the code of conduct, users can leverage in-app messaging to report those to the trusted persons.

Code of Conduct represents the 11th feature created on the DoubleDutch Developer Platform, and it is made available to all customers through the DoubleDutch Event CMS.

"While we are certainly excited about the Code of Conduct feature, the real story is the velocity of innovation that the DoubleDutch Developer Platform is enabling," said Coburn. "We believe we are shipping innovative new features at approximately a 6x rate to anyone else in the market, and we expect this innovation gap to widen further."

DoubleDutch's mission is to unlock the business value of human connections by bringing the power of digital to live experiences. The DoubleDutch Live Engagement Platform powers events, conferences, and trade shows for more than 700 customers including Akamai, LinkedIn, ASAE, SAP, and more.

