DoubleLine Foresees a Year of FX Volatility on Rolling Trump Tariffs

DoubleLine

Feb 27, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Capital Global Bond Portfolio Manager Bill Campell shares his thinking on trade policy under President Trump, including investment risks and opportunities as a protracted and episodic rollout of tariffs likely whipsaws currency exchange rates against the dollar through much of this year.

Mr. Campbell's research paper, "Assessing Trump Trade Policy: A Year of Rolling Tariffs, Macro Unknowns and FX Volatility," can be reached here: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Assessing-Trump-Trade-Policy_Campbell_2-2025.pdf 

Mr. Campbell joined DoubleLine in 2013. He heads the firm's Global Sovereign Debt team and is a Portfolio Manager for the DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy and is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. He covers developed markets, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) and China. Prior to DoubleLine, Mr. Campbell worked for Peridiem Global Investors as a Global Fixed Income Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he was with Nuveen Investment Management Co., first as a Quantitative Analyst in the Risk Management and Portfolio Construction Group, then as a Vice President in the Taxable Fixed Income Group. Mr. Campbell also worked at John Hancock Financial as an Investment Analyst. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and International Business, as well as a B.A. in English, from Pennsylvania State University. Mr. Campbell holds an M.A. in Mathematics, with a focus on Mathematical Finance, from Boston University.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected].

DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

