DoubleLine Launches R6 Share Class across Five Mutual Funds for Employee Retirement Plans

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Funds Trust, the open-end mutual fund family advised by DoubleLine Capital LP and related companies ("DoubleLine"), has launched R6 class shares for five of its funds. They are available to certain 401(k) and other employee retirement plans.

R shares are a retirement share class, thus the letter "R," offered via employer-sponsored benefit plans such as 401(k) plans. DoubleLine's R6 shares do not have a sales load.

The five mutual funds and their R6-share ticker symbols are DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DDTRX), the DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund (DDCFX), the DoubleLine Low Duration Bond Fund (DDLDX), the DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund (DFFLX) and the DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE® Fund (DDCPX). These funds are also available in institutional (I) and retail (N) share classes (which also have no sales load).

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the June 30, 2019 end of the second quarter, DoubleLine Capital and its related entities ("DoubleLine) managed approximately $140 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

The Fund's investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and may be obtained by calling (877)354-6311/(877)DLINE11 or visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.

For no-load mutual funds, management fees and other expenses will apply. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

DoubleLine Alternatives and/or DoubleLine Capital act as investment adviser to the DoubleLine Funds, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

