DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Fund Opens to Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Fund (the "Fund"), a mutual fund whose strategy combines active management of a fixed income portfolio with exposure to an index that reflects trend-following strategies (the BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index), opened today to investors. The no-load, open-end Fund is open to investors via I shares (DBMOX) and N shares (DLMOX).

The Fund seeks total return (capital appreciation and current income) which exceeds the total return of its benchmark index over a full market cycle. The Fund's benchmark is the Credit Suisse Managed Futures Liquid Total Return USD Index, which was selected as a measure of the performance of a number of trend following investment strategies. Trend following is an investment approach that seeks to invest in a manner that will benefit from persistent trends in price movements, whether that trend is the appreciation or depreciation of an asset's value.

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, and Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital LP and President of DoubleLine Alternatives LP, are Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

"Trend-following strategies have been widely documented in the annals of economic and financial research as a return diversifier to long-only investing," Mr. Sherman said. "The DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Fund expands our suite of systematic strategies aimed at providing investors with the potential to increase return per unit of risk of their portfolios."

With a portion of its assets, the Fund will seek to use derivatives, or a combination of derivatives and direct investments, to provide a return that approximates, before derivatives-related fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index (the "Index") has been designed to seek investment exposure to trends in price movements of a broad universe of assets across different markets, including domestic, foreign and emerging market equities, sovereign bonds and other debt securities, interest rates, currencies and commodities (e.g., energy and precious and industrial metals). The Index was selected, in significant part, because it reflects trend-following strategies using a broadly diversified set of investments. The Fund's investment adviser believes an investment program that includes exposure to the Index as well as other investments provides the potential to earn incremental return that is not highly correlated with the performance of traditional investment strategies and asset classes, such as cash, U.S. stocks and bonds issued by the U.S. government and U.S. corporations.

The Fund will separately invest in a portfolio of debt securities to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. The Fund may invest directly in debt instruments or it may invest all or a portion of the Fund's assets in one or more fixed income funds advised by DoubleLine Capital LP or a related party. Part of those holdings may be pledged as collateral against derivatives entered into by the Fund to approximate the return of the Index.

The Fund uses investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategies. The Fund expects normally to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets in a portfolio of debt securities while also maintaining notional exposure to the Index, providing the Fund with economic exposure to the Index in an amount up to the value of the Fund's net assets. As a result, the Fund's total investment exposure (investments in debt securities plus notional exposure to the Index) will typically be equal to approximately 200% of the Fund's net asset value. It is possible that the Fund could lose money on both its investments in debt securities and its exposure to the Index at the same time.

DoubleLine Alternatives LP (the Fund's investment adviser) and DoubleLine Capital LP (the Fund's sub-adviser) are investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of December 31, 2020, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities, including DoubleLine Alternatives LP ("DoubleLine"), managed $137 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index Disclaimers

The BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of BNP Paribas, the Index sponsor and Index calculation agent (the "Index Sponsor" and the "Index Calculation Agent"). The Index Sponsor does not guarantee the accuracy and/or completeness of the composition, calculation, publication and adjustment of the Index, any data included therein, or any data on which it is based, and the Index Sponsor shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. The Index Sponsor makes no warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained from the use of the Index. The Index Sponsor makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall the Index Sponsor have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

For the avoidance of doubt the Index and/or any account, transaction or product using the information relating to the Index, is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by any provider of the underlying data (the "Reference Assets") comprised in the Index (each a "Reference Asset Sponsor") and no Reference Asset Sponsor makes any representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the relevant Reference Asset or the index and/or the levels at which the relevant Reference Asset or the Index stands at any particular time on any particular date or otherwise. No Reference Asset Sponsor shall be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in a Reference Asset and/or in the Index and a Reference Asset Sponsor is under no obligation to advise any person of any error therein. No Reference Asset Sponsor is making any representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the advisability of purchasing or assuming any risk in connection with the DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Fund managed by DoubleLine; or any product or investment strategy referencing the DoubleLine Multi-Asset Trend Fund managed by DoubleLine. No Reference Asset Sponsor shall have any liability for any act or failure to act by the Index Sponsor in connection with the calculation, adjustment or maintenance of the Index. None of the Reference Asset Sponsors or their affiliates have any affiliation with or control over the Index or the Index Sponsor or any control over the computation, composition or dissemination of the Index.

The Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent shall not be held liable for any modification or change in the methodology used in calculating the index or any index components thereof (the "BNP Paribas Indices"). The Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent are under no obligation to continue the calculation, publication or dissemination of the BNP Paribas Indices and shall not be held liable for any suspension or interruption in the calculation of any BNP Paribas Indices. The Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent decline any liability in connection with the level of any BNP Paribas Index at any given time. None of BNP Paribas, the Index Sponsor, the Index Calculation Agent nor any of their affiliates shall be held liable for any loss whatsoever, directly or indirectly related to any BNP Paribas Index.

BNP Paribas, the Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the methodology or rules of the BNP Paribas Indices (the "BNP Paribas Index Rules") or the calculation methods, any errors or omissions in computing or disseminating the BNP Paribas Indices, or for any use thereof, and the Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent shall have no liability for any errors or omissions therein.

The BNP Paribas Index Rules are based on certain assumptions, certain pricing models and calculation methods adopted by the Index Sponsor and have certain inherent limitations. Information prepared on the basis of different models, calculation methods or assumptions may yield different results. Numerous factors may affect the analysis, which may or may not be taken into account. Therefore, the analysis of information may vary significantly from analysis obtained from other sources or market participants.

BNP Paribas, the Index Sponsor and Index Calculation Agent do not make any representation whatsoever, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the BNP Paribas Indices, the levels of any BNP Paribas Index at any time or any use of any Index Component or the price, level or rate of any Index Component at any time.

The market data used to calculate the level of any BNP Paribas Index may be furnished by third party sources and is believed to be reliable; however, BNP Paribas, the Index Sponsor and the Index Calculation Agent make no representation or guarantee with respect to, and are under no obligation to verify, the accuracy and completeness thereof.

Additional Disclosure:

The Fund's investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and may be obtained by calling (877)354-6311/(877)DLINE11 or visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in ABS and MBS include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. The Fund may use leverage which may cause the effect of an increase or decrease in the value of the portfolio securities to be magnified and the Fund to be more volatile than if leverage was not used. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market.

For no-load mutual funds, management fees and other expenses will apply. Please refer to the prospectus for further details.

Credit Suisse Managed Futures Liquid Total Return USD Index ­− This index seeks to gain broad exposure to the Managed Futures strategy using a pre-defined quantitative methodology to invest in a range of asset classes including: equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies.

It is not possible to invest in an index.

DoubleLine Alternatives and/or DoubleLine Capital act as investment adviser to the DoubleLine Funds, which are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

