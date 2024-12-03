DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Launches on NYSE Arca Exchange

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (Ticker Symbol: DMX), an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) invested primarily in corporate and securitized credit, began trading today on the NYSE Arca exchange.

Leading the team managing the DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (or "the Fund") are its Portfolio Managers: Robert Cohen, Director of DoubleLine's Global Developed Credit team, which invests in investment grade and high yield corporate fixed-income securities, and bank debt; and Ken Shinoda, Chairman of the firm's Structured Products Committee and lead Portfolio Manager on the non–Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities (RMBS) team. Integrated into the investment and risk management program of the Fund are credit teams comprising 71 investment professionals.

Messrs. Cohen and Shinoda noted the Fund will seek to deliver its investment objectives of income and capital appreciation principally through bottom-up security selection and credit underwriting as well as top-down sector allocation.

"Through individual security selection across credit markets," Mr. Cohen said, "we aim to build a portfolio that provides attractive yields and income with potentially lower volatility than one composed solely of high yield corporates."

Portfolio Managers Cohen and Shinoda see several investment roles for the Fund, including as an alternative to equities given stretched stock valuations or as a complement to core fixed-income holdings.

"The investment process begins with bottom-up credit underwriting and ends with portfolio construction," Mr. Shinoda said. "The latter takes into consideration relative value among the different sectors and builds an asset allocation based on our outlook on the economic cycle. Specialized investment teams conduct fundamental research on their respective sectors of the fixed income universe and security-level analysis. Portfolio managers construct the portfolio in an effort to contain complementary and diversified risk factors and sources of return. Security and sector exposures are repositioned through time to manage evolving risks over a market cycle."

For the DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF prospectus, please click on the following link: https://pex.broadridge.com/summary.asp?doctype=pros&cid=dbline&fid=25861R709

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF focuses on targeting securities that generate high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by active asset allocation among various sectors within the fixed income markets and security selection within the selected sectors. These sectors may include, for example, corporate debt securities, bank loans, RMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the Fund, has broad flexibility to use various investment strategies and invest in a wide variety of fixed income instruments. The Fund expects to invest significantly in one or more sectors and may at times invest primarily in a single sector. The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality, including without limit in securities rated below investment grade.

Robert Cohen became DoubleLine's Director of Global Developed Credit in September 2016 and has been a Portfolio Manager since July 2012. He oversees investment teams managing investment grade and high yield corporate credit, as well as bank loans. Mr. Cohen is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee and is a CFA® charterholder.

Ken Shinoda joined DoubleLine at the firm's founding in 2009. He is the Chairman of the Structured Products Committee and the lead Portfolio Manager overseeing the non–Agency RMBS team. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. He is a CFA® charterholder.

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF brings the number of DoubleLine ETFs to seven. The other six are fixed income funds DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (ticker DBND), DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (DMBS) and DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE); equity funds DoubleLine Shiller CAPE® U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE) and DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE); and DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT).

"We continue to expand our ETF product suite with thoughtful investment solutions that offer our clients unique access to valuable segments of the market," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said.

For information on all DoubleLine ETFs, please visit the following web page: https://doubleline.com/doubleline-exchange-traded-funds/#products

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF, is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) contain this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by clicking here. In addition, a free hard copy is available by calling (855) 937-0772. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities.

Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities.

Investments in ABS and MBS include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments.

Investments in floating rate securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, interest rate risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments.

The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The fund may use leverage which may cause the effect of an increase or decrease in the value of the portfolio securities to be magnified and the Fund to be more volatile than if leverage was not used.

Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments.

Investing in ETFs involves additional risks such as the market price of the shares may trade at a discount to its net asset value ("NAV"), an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares.

Yield to maturity (YTM) does not represent return. YTM provides a summary measurement of an investment's cash flows, including principal received at maturity based on a given price. Actual yields may fluctuate due to a number of factors such as the holding period, changes in reinvestment rates as cash flows are received and redeployed, receipt of timely income and principal payments. DoubleLine views YTM as a characteristic of a portfolio of holdings often used, along with other risk measures such as duration and spread, to determine the relative attractiveness of an investment.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

