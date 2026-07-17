DoubleLine Paper: Chairman Warsh Swiftly Puts His Stamp on the Fed

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Campbell, head of the firm's Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets (GSEM) team, surveys Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's fast-moving overhaul of the central bank, a reorganization ultimately aimed at "a new policy-setting regime rooted more in a reaction to hard data and market outcomes than in econometric models and dogma."

"Kevin Warsh is on the way to implementing some of the largest changes to the Fed in decades," Mr. Campbell writes in a new research paper. "Whether these changes successfully reduce inflation and increase growth via supply remains a question for the future to answer. For the medium term, the novel task before Fed watchers will be to decipher the central bank's emerging reaction function under its maverick new chairman. In the meantime, I believe the most hawkish-sounding Fed chairman in a generation has restored the credibility of Fed independence along with burnishing his inflation-fighting stripes, and he knows it. Barring inflationary unknown unknowns, that credibility will likely serve as tightening itself, allowing Chairman Warsh to deliver zero hikes in 2026."

The paper, titled "Chairman Warsh Swiftly Puts His Stamp on the Fed," is available here: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/DoubleLine_Warsh-Puts-His-Stamp-on-the-Fed_Campbell_071526.pdf

Mr. Campbell heads the Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets team at DoubleLine and serves as the lead Portfolio Manager for emerging markets and international fixed-income strategies. He is a permanent member of the firm's Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Mr. Campbell has written extensively in research papers and client briefings on evolving trends and episodic developments in global fixed income and currency markets. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and International Business, as well as a B.A. in English, from Pennsylvania State University and an M.A. in Mathematics, with a focus on Mathematical Finance, from Boston University.

About the Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets Team

The Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets team at DoubleLine manages $13 billion in assets in sovereign debt, including U.S. Treasuries and non-U.S. sovereign issues, and corporate fixed income securities by issuers domiciled in ex-U.S. developed and emerging markets. The team comprises 14 investment professionals, including portfolio managers, analysts and traders.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. In addition to its headquarters in Tampa, Fla., and an office in Los Angeles, DoubleLine has offices in Dubai, London and Tokyo. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected].

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SOURCE DoubleLine