DoubleLine Paper Foresees Next Fed Chair Constrained by New Decision Culture at FOMC

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to a new DoubleLine paper, has presided over a transition in the decision-making culture of the Fed's rate-setting body from one dominated by the chair to one of more independently minded members – likely a durable change that will constrain the policy leadership of successor-apparent Kevin Warsh.

"In his final 18 months as chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell has practiced a quiet tolerance of dissent on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)," writes Bill Campbell, Portfolio Manager and Head of the Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets team at DoubleLine.

The paper, titled "Powell's Parting Gift: How One Chair's Dissents Could Constrain the Next," is available here: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/DoubleLine_Powells-Parting-Gift_042926.pdf

As Jerome Powell prepares to step down as Fed chair on May 15 while continuing to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and as a voting member of the FOMC, his successor is set to take office amid a transformed FOMC, Mr. Campbell concludes. "The formal power of a Fed chair is one vote in 12. The informal power has always been far greater via coordination and the expectation of consensus. Chair Powell appears to have understood that in a political environment where the chair's independence is under sustained pressure, the most durable protection for the institution is not his authority but the distributed authority of the committee. By letting members dissent freely, he made the Fed harder to capture through the office of the chair alone."

Mr. Campbell heads the Global Sovereign & Emerging Markets team at DoubleLine and serves as the lead Portfolio Manager for emerging markets and international fixed-income strategies. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Mr. Campbell has written extensively in research papers and client briefings on evolving trends and episodic developments in global fixed income and currency markets. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and International Business, as well as a B.A. in English, from Pennsylvania State University and an M.A. in Mathematics, with a focus on Mathematical Finance, from Boston University.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. In addition to its headquarters in Tampa, Fla., and an office in Los Angeles, DoubleLine has offices in Dubai, London and Tokyo. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected].

DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine