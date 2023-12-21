DoubleLine Paper: The Misunderstood Housing Market, a Rate Paradox and a Magic Number

DoubleLine

21 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional thinking holds that higher interest rates mean lower home prices – or the corollary, lower rates mean higher prices. However, given supply and demand conditions in housing today, DoubleLine Portfolio Manager Ken Shinoda argues in a research paper that home "prices could soften in the future if borrowing costs fall to borrower behavior-changing levels."

To read the paper, titled "The Misunderstood Housing Market, a Rate Paradox and a Magic Number," please click on the following link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Misunderstood-Housing-Market__12-20-2023.pdf

Ken Shinoda, CFA, joined DoubleLine Capital at the firm's inception in 2009. He is Chairman of DoubleLine's Structured Products Committee and oversees the non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) team, specializing in investing in non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and other mortgage-related opportunities. Mr. Shinoda is co-Portfolio Manager on DoubleLine's Total Return, Opportunistic Income, Income, Opportunistic MBS and Strategic MBS strategies. He is also lead Portfolio Manager overseeing the Mortgage Opportunities private funds. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee and participates on the Global Asset Allocation Committee.

Mr. Shinoda also hosts DoubleLine's "Channel 11 News" (X @DLineChannel11, [email protected]), a webcast series that provides market and macroeconomic insights.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine

