DoubleLine Publishes Paper on the Copper-Gold Ratio

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine Funds has posted on DoubleLineFunds.com "The Power of Copper Gold: A Leading Indicator for the 10-Year Treasury Yield," authored by Jeffrey Mayberry, co-portfolio manager of the DoubleLine Strategic Commodities Fund.

To download the paper, please go to this landing page: https://doublelinefunds.com/wp-content/uploads/ThePowerofCopper-Gold_Mayberry2019-Fund.pdf

About DoubleLine Alternatives LP and DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Alternatives and DoubleLine Capital are investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the March 31, 2019 end of the first quarter, DoubleLine Capital and its related entities, including DoubleLine Alternatives ("DoubleLine"), managed approximately $130 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com.

