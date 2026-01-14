DoubleLine Report: Trump's Western Hemisphere Pivot and Implications for Latin America

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research report, Valerie Ho, CFA, a Portfolio Manager on DoubleLine's Global Sovereign Debt team, and Nicholas Engler, an Analyst on the team, discuss the ramifications for Latin American issuers of sovereign debt amid a sea change in American foreign policy signaled by the U.S. capture and indictment of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro.

"Operation Absolute Resolve, as the Maduro operation was code-named, serves as a defining illustration of a renewed willingness of President Donald Trump to deploy economic and military coercion to achieve `America First' objectives" in the Western Hemisphere, Ms. Ho and Mr. Engler write. That strategic shift, with its attendant possible use of hard military and economic power, the authors note, comes amid a heavy 2025-2026 election cycle in Latin America that "could realign governing ideologies and, thus, bilateral risks and opportunities" in the region.

To read the paper, titled "Trump's Western Hemisphere Pivot and Implications for Latin America," please visit this landing page: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Trump-Western-Hemisphere_January-2026.pdf

Valerie Ho, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at DoubleLine's Global Sovereign Debt team. She covers sovereign debt of Latin America and emerging Asia excluding China. Prior to DoubleLine, Ms. Ho was an Assistant Vice President at TCW, where her responsibilities included analyzing Multi-Asset Fixed Income and CDO investments.

Nicholas Engler joined DoubleLine in 2020 as a Sovereign Analyst on the Global Sovereign Debt team. Before DoubleLine, he worked at J.P. Morgan in London, where his responsibilities included country risk management for the Middle East and North Africa.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. In addition to its headquarters in Tampa, FL, and an office in Los Angeles, DoubleLine has offices in Dubai, London and Tokyo. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected].

DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine