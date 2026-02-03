DoubleLine Securitized Credit Converts to Exchange-Traded Fund from Mutual Fund

DSCO Trades on NYSE Arca Exchange

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleLine Securitized Credit ETF (ticker DSCO) began trading this week on the NYSE Arca exchange after its conversion into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) from the DoubleLine Securitized Credit Fund, a mutual fund (former ticker DBLIX).

The DoubleLine Securitized Credit ETF ("Securitized Credit" or "DSCO") seeks to provide income and maximize total return through active investment in the securitized credit markets – specifically asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

"An ETF structure broadens access to our Securitized Credit strategy to investors in a transparent and efficient vehicle," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said. "DoubleLine continues to enhance our mutual funds, separate accounts, ETFs, collective investment trusts and other vehicles to suit the preferences of our clients."

Portfolio managers of DSCO are Morris Chen, Andrew Hsu and Ken Shinoda. They have served on DoubleLine's investment team since the firm's founding over 16 years ago. Mr. Chen heads the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and Commercial Real Estate team at DoubleLine. Mr. Hsu heads the firm's Asset-Backed Securities team. Mr. Shinoda heads the firm's Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities team.

"DSCO provides actively managed exposure to securitized credit at a time when traditional fixed income portfolios remain heavily concentrated in interest-rate risk and unsecured corporate credit," Mr. Shinoda said. "Using securitized credit as part of a diversified approach to fixed income, I believe, makes sense over the long term, but perhaps even more so now given historically compressed yield spreads in corporate credit."

Mr. Shinoda added that securitized credit is best approached through bottom-up credit analysis and active weighting among the different sectors of this investment universe. "Within ABS, CMBS, RMBS, CLOs and Agency CMBS," he said, "DoubleLine's sector-dedicated teams focus intensely on analyzing collateral-backed cash flows and structural risk management. Through that approach, we manage DSCO to deliver attractive income with differentiated, vetted risk drivers."

The DoubleLine Securitized Credit ETF is benchmarked against the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (or the "Aggregate") and has a management fee of 49 basis points (bps) of the fund's average daily net asset value.

Annual Fund Operating Expenses

(expenses that you pay each year as a percentage of the value of your investment)











Management Fees

0.49 %





Distribution and/or Service (12b-1) Fees

None





Other Expenses1

0.00 %





Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses2

0.01 %





Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses

0.50 %







1 Other expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. 2 Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year, which are based on the expenses of the Predecessor Fund (as defined in the section titled "—Performance") for its most recent fiscal year restated to reflect current fees.

Launched originally as a mutual fund on Sept. 3, 2019, DSCO today has three- and five-year track records.

DBLIX/DSCO





Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index

3-year 5-year



3-year 5-year Standard Deviation 2.96 % 4.19 %

Standard Deviation 6.06 % 6.37 % Sharpe Ratio 1.28 0.03

Sharpe Ratio -0.02 -0.56 Max Drawdown -1.04 % -14.34 %

Max Drawdown -6.13 % -17.02 % as of December 31, 2025











Quarter-End Returns 1 Mo QTD YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr Since Inception

(9/3/2019 - 12-31-2025) 12/31/25 Market 0.13 0.87 6.49 6.49 8.92 3.44 1.94 NAV 0.13 0.87 6.49 6.49 8.92 3.44 1.94 Primary Benchmark -0.15 1.1 7.3 7.3 4.66 -0.36 0.77

Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end may be obtained by calling (855) 937-0772 or by visiting www.doubleline.com.

Performance prior to January 30, 2026, is that of Class I of DoubleLine Securitized Credit Fund, a series of DoubleLine Funds Trust.

DoubleLine Securitized Credit Fund, a series of DoubleLine Funds Trust (the "Predecessor Fund"), was reorganized into the Fund on January 30, 2026, following shareholder approval (the "Reorganization"). The Fund commenced operations as an ETF as of that date and, as a result of the Reorganization, the Fund assumed the performance and financial history of Class I Shares of the Predecessor Fund. Performance shown is based on the investment objective and investment strategies utilized by the Predecessor Fund, which are the same as or substantially similar to those of the Fund. While the Predecessor Fund is managed by a related party of the Adviser, the Predecessor Fund has the same portfolio management team as that of the Fund.

The performance table shows the performance of the Predecessor Fund's Class I shares for each full calendar year since the Predecessor Fund's inception. The Fund's (and the Predecessor Fund's) past performance (before and after taxes) is not necessarily an indication of how the Fund will perform in the future. Absent any applicable fee waivers and/or expense limitations (which had applied to the Predecessor Fund since inception), performance would have been lower for the Predecessor Fund. Had the Predecessor Fund been structured as an ETF, its performance may have differed. Updated information on the Fund's investment results, including its NAV per share, can be obtained at no charge by calling (855) 937-0772.

Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index - This index (or the "Aggregate") represents securities that are SEC registered, taxable and U.S. dollar denominated. It covers the U.S. investment grade, fixed-rate bond market, with components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities and asset-backed securities. These major sectors are subdivided into more specific indices that are calculated and reported on a regular basis.

Maximum Drawdown - Peak-to-trough decline during a specific period for an investment, trading account or fund. A drawdown is usually quoted as the percentage between the peak and the subsequent trough.

Sharpe Ratio - Used to help investors understand the return of an investment compared to its risk. The ratio is the average return earned in excess of the risk-free rate per unit of volatility or total risk. Volatility is a measure of the price fluctuations of an asset or portfolio. Subtracting the risk-free rate from the mean return allows an investor to better isolate the profits associated with risk-taking activities. The risk-free rate of return is the return on an investment with zero risk, meaning it's the return investors could expect for taking no risk. The yield for a U.S. Treasury bond, for example, could be used as the risk-free rate.

Standard Deviation - Measure of the variation or dispersion of a set of data from its mean or expected/budgeted value. A low standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be very close to the mean, whereas a high standard deviation indicates that the data is spread out over a large range of values. It can function as a measure of an investment's volatility.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the DoubleLine Securitized Credit ETF, is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling (855) 937-0772, or visiting www.doubleline.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions.

ETF investments involve additional risks such as the market price trading at a discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares.

Investments in debt securities change in value because of changes in interest rates. The value of an instrument with a longer duration (whether positive or negative) will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a similar instrument with a shorter duration. There is the risk that the Fund may be unable to sell a portfolio investment at a desirable time or at the value the Fund has placed on the investment. Illiquidity may be the result of, for example, low trading volume, lack of a market maker, or contractual or legal restrictions that limit or prevent the Fund from selling securities or closing derivative positions. There is risk that borrowers may default on their mortgage obligations or the guarantees underlying the mortgage-backed securities will default or otherwise fail and that, during periods of falling interest rates, mortgage-backed securities will be called or prepaid, which may result in the Fund having to reinvest proceeds in other investments at a lower interest rate. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Distributors, LLC. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine