DoubleLine Takes a Look at Agency MBS Market Heading Into 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, DoubleLine Portfolio Manager Kunal Patel, CFA, and Analyst Alex Shvartser share DoubleLine's outlook on the Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market heading into the new year, reviewing past performance of the asset class and performance possibilities for Agency MBS going forward under various economic scenarios.

The research paper, "Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities: Thoughts From the Trading Desk," can be accessed here: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Agency-MBS-Thoughts-from-the-Desk_January-2025.pdf.

"As 2025 begins, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about Agency MBS performance," Messrs. Patel and Shvartser write. "Currently, Agency MBS are priced at attractive levels in many reasonable scenarios that could take place in the broader economy."

Kunal Patel, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager on DoubleLine's Structured Products team. Mr. Patel joined DoubleLine in 2016 as a Mortgage Trader specializing in Agency RMBS and was later promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2021. Prior to DoubleLine, he worked as a Managing Director responsible for CMO and specified pool trading at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to that, Mr. Patel worked as a CMO, ARMs and Specified Pool Trader and Deal Structurer at Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and RBS Greenwich Capital. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University. Mr. Patel is a CFA® charterholder.

Alex Shvartser is an Analyst on DoubleLine's Structured Products team. Mr. Shvartser joined DoubleLine in 2020 as an Analyst on the Agency RMBS team. Prior to DoubleLine, he was with TCW as a Senior Vice President, Investment Analytics. Prior to TCW, Mr. Shvartser was a Quantitative Analyst at ICE Canyon. Prior to ICE Canyon, he was Vice President at BlackRock in the Financial Modeling Group. Mr. Shvartser holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and an M.S. in Mathematics in Finance from New York University.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

©2025 DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine