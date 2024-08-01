DoubleMe: StudioX's VIvarium takes the spotlight on a global stage

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In June of 2024, an event called "Protopie World Tour" took place for the very first time. This event was organized by the global prototyping platform Protopie in Seoul. For this event, the presentation of global game project case studies, Cho Jung Eun, the Director of StudioX in DoubleMe, was invited as a key speaker to introduce Vivarium, a game currently under development.(https://www.linkedin.com/in/jude1203)

Cho Jung Eun, the Director of StudioX in DoubleMe Vivarium is a simulation XR game with an emphasis on social play that allows players to create ecosystems, manage plants and animals, and experience growth and evolution in a virtual space.

With director Cho Jung Eun's background and past experience of the successful launch of Battleground PS4 and running the global UX organization as UX Supervisor, Cho Jung Eun leads StudioX at DoubleMe with a core team that has won awards including Oculus Game of The Year 'Real VR Fishing'. She has assembled a team of professionals with extensive experience in large-scale project production and service platforms at Krafton, Nexon, NCsoft, Netmarble, and d'strict. The team's development mantra is relaxation, as many of their former colleagues have rejoined the team.

It is being recognized as more than just a game, rather an innovative tool that can help overcome real-world challenges. At the conference, Cho Jung Eun mentioned that the company is also exploring the possibility of alleviating issues such as sleep disorders, psychosis, and depression experienced by astronauts in confined spaces. The goal of the Vivarium is to provide comfort and solace to its users, and to allow them to experience true healing, especially for those suffering from psychological distress.

DoubleMe is a startup that is gaining attention for developing Twinworld, a spatial computing social platform that connects the real world and the virtual world. It has established itself as an all-in-one metaverse company that has internalized the entire process of planning, research, development, and marketing of realistic spatial computing platforms. "StudioX has provided global services for more than 18 game projects and has created more than KRW 5 trillion in cumulative value, and is a group of talented organizational members who have won various domestic and international awards," said Kim Hee-young, the representative director of DoubleMe "We will innovate XR games with StudioX in the near future and solidify our image as a realistic spatial computing company that connects reality and virtual reality."

StudioX's Vivarium is making its global debut on the Protopie World Tour. The story and possibilities of Vivarium are highly anticipated in the gaming industry and beyond. In addition, Vivarium is aiming to launch PICO and META stores in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, Protopie, whose clients include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, WarnerBros, HBO, RiotGames, Tencent, Roblox, and more, will kick off its World Tour in South Korea, followed by Tencent's Riot Games.

