Doublepoint Unveils CES Game Changer: Elevate Your Android Watch Experience for Free With Cutting-Edge Gesture-Touch Technology, Introducing Intuitive Mouse Control on Your Wrist

Startup unveils Play Store App "Wow Mouse," enhanced gesture detection algorithm for WearOS devices with instant connectivity to Bluetooth devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doublepoint Technologies, a leading innovator in gesture detection technology, today released a free app "Wow Mouse" on Play Store that lets consumers supercharge their Android watches with cutting-edge gesture-touch technology and instant Bluetooth connectivity to headsets, phones, tablets, computers and more. The Finnish startup is releasing a new version of its groundbreaking gesture detection algorithm, now compatible with WearOS smartwatches.

Doublepoint’s cutting-edge gesture-touch technology gives consumers the power of an intuitive mouse on their wrist. Free download of “Wow Mouse” available on Play Store. Gesture technology leader Doublepoint Technologies wows crowds at CES 2024 with release of “Wow Mouse” on Play Store. The free app lets consumers supercharge their Android smartwatches with cutting-edge gesture-touch technology and instant Bluetooth connectivity to headsets, phones, tablets, computers and more.

Download Now: The Doublepoint "Wow Mouse" app is available on the Play Store: Doublepoint on Play Store.

The Doublepoint "Wow Mouse" app is available on the Play Store: Doublepoint on Play Store. Get your personal demo: Experience the future with Doublepoint at CES 2024 Jan. 9 to 12 in Booth No. 60637 in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Hall G.

"We're not just changing the game — we're rewriting the rules for human-computer interaction with our touch-based gesture tracking. It's a leap forward, delivering a natural and powerful user experience for smartwatches and beyond," said Ohto Pentikäinen, CEO of Doublepoint. "Our algorithm is designed to seamlessly blend with existing products, empowering OEMs to revolutionize user experiences without reinventing the wheel. Join us at CES, where we'll unveil the magic and explore exciting collaborations with potential partners and developers eager to supercharge their devices."

Any consumer, researcher, developer or tinkerer can empower their WearOS smartwatch with Doublepoint to recognize gestures or explore the software.

At this year's CES, Doublepoint unveils the latest iteration of its core software, introducing Human Interface Device support. This advancement in gesture control introduces stationary pinch and hold, a major breakthrough in wrist-based device control, which allows OEMs and developers to offer consumers a more immersive experience combining gesture and touch.

With HID support, any device can identify the app as a "mouse," facilitating seamless integration with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. This opens up new possibilities for intuitive interaction across a wide range of electronic devices.

In conjunction with the software release, Doublepoint is thrilled to announce the opening of preorders for the Doublepoint Evaluation Kit. Designed for companies seeking to embed the Doublepoint gesture detection algorithm, the kit includes a Doublepoint wristband, advanced algorithms and evaluation tools.

Key features of the Doublepoint Kit

Advanced Gesture Detection: The algorithm includes pinch and hold and is robust to arm movements, serving crucial applications in augmented reality headset input, accessibility, IoT, one-handed smartwatch control and more.

Licensable Software: The software in the Doublepoint Kit is instantly licensable for integration into existing smartwatches, fitness trackers and other smart wristbands.

Reference Design: The Doublepoint Kit serves as a reference design, enabling the creation of new device categories, including input wristbands.

Companies interested in exploring the future of gesture detection and integrating innovative solutions into their products can now preorder the Doublepoint Kit. For more information and to place preorders, please visit the Doublepoint Kit Waitlist Form.

Doublepoint continues to push the boundaries of gesture detection technology, providing accessible and advanced solutions for a wide range of applications. Learn more at Doublepoint.com.

PRESS KIT

Video and images available at https://bit.ly/DP-CES24-PressKit.

About Doublepoint

Doublepoint is a leading provider of gesture detection technology, revolutionizing user interactions across various devices. With a commitment to innovation and user experience, Doublepoint's solutions empower consumers, researchers and developers to explore new possibilities in the world of wearable technology. For more information, visit Doublepoint.com and follow @Doublepointlab on Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kristina Messner

+1-703-716-3181

[email protected]

SOURCE Doublepoint