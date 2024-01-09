Doublepoint Unveils CES Game Changer: Elevate Your Android Watch Experience for Free With Cutting-Edge Gesture-Touch Technology, Introducing Intuitive Mouse Control on Your Wrist

News provided by

Doublepoint

09 Jan, 2024, 12:37 ET

Startup unveils Play Store App "Wow Mouse," enhanced gesture detection algorithm for WearOS devices with instant connectivity to Bluetooth devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doublepoint Technologies, a leading innovator in gesture detection technology, today released a free app "Wow Mouse" on Play Store that lets consumers supercharge their Android watches with cutting-edge gesture-touch technology and instant Bluetooth connectivity to headsets, phones, tablets, computers and more. The Finnish startup is releasing a new version of its groundbreaking gesture detection algorithm, now compatible with WearOS smartwatches.

Continue Reading
Doublepoint’s cutting-edge gesture-touch technology gives consumers the power of an intuitive mouse on their wrist. Free download of “Wow Mouse” available on Play Store.
Doublepoint’s cutting-edge gesture-touch technology gives consumers the power of an intuitive mouse on their wrist. Free download of “Wow Mouse” available on Play Store.
Gesture technology leader Doublepoint Technologies wows crowds at CES 2024 with release of “Wow Mouse” on Play Store. The free app lets consumers supercharge their Android smartwatches with cutting-edge gesture-touch technology and instant Bluetooth connectivity to headsets, phones, tablets, computers and more.
Gesture technology leader Doublepoint Technologies wows crowds at CES 2024 with release of “Wow Mouse” on Play Store. The free app lets consumers supercharge their Android smartwatches with cutting-edge gesture-touch technology and instant Bluetooth connectivity to headsets, phones, tablets, computers and more.

  • Download Now: The Doublepoint "Wow Mouse" app is available on the Play Store: Doublepoint on Play Store.
  • Get your personal demo: Experience the future with Doublepoint at CES 2024 Jan. 9 to 12 in Booth No. 60637 in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Hall G.

"We're not just changing the game — we're rewriting the rules for human-computer interaction with our touch-based gesture tracking. It's a leap forward, delivering a natural and powerful user experience for smartwatches and beyond," said Ohto Pentikäinen, CEO of Doublepoint. "Our algorithm is designed to seamlessly blend with existing products, empowering OEMs to revolutionize user experiences without reinventing the wheel. Join us at CES, where we'll unveil the magic and explore exciting collaborations with potential partners and developers eager to supercharge their devices."

Any consumer, researcher, developer or tinkerer can empower their WearOS smartwatch with Doublepoint to recognize gestures or explore the software.

At this year's CES, Doublepoint unveils the latest iteration of its core software, introducing Human Interface Device support. This advancement in gesture control introduces stationary pinch and hold, a major breakthrough in wrist-based device control, which allows OEMs and developers to offer consumers a more immersive experience combining gesture and touch.

With HID support, any device can identify the app as a "mouse," facilitating seamless integration with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. This opens up new possibilities for intuitive interaction across a wide range of electronic devices.

In conjunction with the software release, Doublepoint is thrilled to announce the opening of preorders for the Doublepoint Evaluation Kit. Designed for companies seeking to embed the Doublepoint gesture detection algorithm, the kit includes a Doublepoint wristband, advanced algorithms and evaluation tools.

Key features of the Doublepoint Kit

  • Advanced Gesture Detection: The algorithm includes pinch and hold and is robust to arm movements, serving crucial applications in augmented reality headset input, accessibility, IoT, one-handed smartwatch control and more.
  • Licensable Software: The software in the Doublepoint Kit is instantly licensable for integration into existing smartwatches, fitness trackers and other smart wristbands.
  • Reference Design: The Doublepoint Kit serves as a reference design, enabling the creation of new device categories, including input wristbands.

Companies interested in exploring the future of gesture detection and integrating innovative solutions into their products can now preorder the Doublepoint Kit. For more information and to place preorders, please visit the Doublepoint Kit Waitlist Form.

Doublepoint continues to push the boundaries of gesture detection technology, providing accessible and advanced solutions for a wide range of applications. Learn more at Doublepoint.com.

PRESS KIT

Video and images available at https://bit.ly/DP-CES24-PressKit.

About Doublepoint

Doublepoint is a leading provider of gesture detection technology, revolutionizing user interactions across various devices. With a commitment to innovation and user experience, Doublepoint's solutions empower consumers, researchers and developers to explore new possibilities in the world of wearable technology. For more information, visit Doublepoint.com and follow @Doublepointlab on Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kristina Messner
+1-703-716-3181
[email protected]

SOURCE Doublepoint

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.