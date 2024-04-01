DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa Downtown Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

TULSA, Okla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels Tulsa Downtown, comprised of 411 guestrooms and suites connected by sky bridge to the Cox Business Convention Center as its headquarter hotel, announces the completion of an extensive $7 million renovation. The new revitalization debuts a relaxing aesthetic to its accommodations, restoration of common areas and restaurants, fitness center upgrades, and new gift shop with barista bar at Made Market.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels Tulsa Downtown

"Our approach with this renovation was very intentional," said, Charles DiClemente, general manager. "We have thoughtfully integrated a combination of comfort and sophistication in every detail of the $7 million renovation. It's our hope that curating a warm and aesthetically pleasing ambiance for visitors will complement the vibrancy of Tulsa as a destination of choice and set a new standard of excellence for this leading hospitality brand."

Guest Rooms & Suites

Many of these fully renovated accommodations offer river or city view and all feature soothing neutral colors to create a visually serene and appealing space with plenty of plush comforts. The hotel set the stage for a restful night, upgrading all double bed rooms to queen beds, accented by soft lighting, new seating and furnishings that blends form and function, neutral textured carpets, window treatments, and bathroom upgrades.

Common Areas

The expansive lobby refresh promotes an inviting space for spur-of-the-moment gatherings surrounded by clean lines and crisp modern accents to create a sense of order and visual harmony.

Made Market Pantry

New to Made Market, the Pantry is an open concept, available 24 hours per day and includes a daily barista bar from 6:00am to 10:00am. Adjacent to registration, Made Market Pantry offers fresh salads, sandwiches, fruit cups, parfaits, breakfast pastries, assortment of bottled beverages and toiletry items.

Made Market Restaurant & Bar

The world's first Made Market Restaurant now includes new plush lounge seating which provides additional relaxation to elevate its casual, rustic dining comfort.

Recreation

Accessible 24/7, the newly upgraded fitness center features a cardio and strength training equipment, new Peloton bikes, and an adjacent yoga/stretch room. Additionally, the hotel offers an indoor heated swimming pool with whirlpool.

Business Center

More than a business center, this new elevated space promotes a relaxed work environment with lounge area featuring a television and several communal workstations offering plenty of charging port access, ideal for a variety of work style preferences.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels Tulsa Downtown

Led by a group of local investors in partnership with Uptown Hospitality and Robinson Park and managed by Hilton Corporation, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels Tulsa Downtown offers 411 guestrooms and suites complemented by amenities including 23,957 square feet of meeting space across 18 meeting rooms, the world's first Made Market Restaurant and Bar, fitness center including indoor heated pool and peloton bikes, gift shop, complimentary Wi-Fi in all guestrooms, and a warm cookie welcome. Located at 616 W.7th Street in downtown Tulsa, near BOK Center and the Arts District, the hotel serves as the headquarters to Cox Business Convention Center with direct sky bridge connection and is within a short ride of Tulsa Expo Center, Philbrook Museum of Art, and Tulsa International Airport.

