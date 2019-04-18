DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown Wins Two Elite Awards

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown has earned two coveted awards from Hilton Worldwide for exceptional hotel performance in 2018. The Pride Award is one of the highest honors awarded to DoubleTree hotels worldwide. Additionally, General Manager Jeff Welk received the Leader of the Year Award for his outstanding leadership.

The Pride Award is presented to the top five properties with the highest satisfaction scores in the Americas for overall service, overall experience, helpfulness of staff and cleanliness of the hotel. With newly renovated guest rooms offering an upscale and contemporary design, the hotel continues to be a top choice for travelers in downtown Milwaukee. "Our all-star staff embraces our culture of genuine and sincere hospitality," said Jeff Welk, General Manager. "Each department works tirelessly each day to maintain our service and cleanliness standards. It truly takes a dedicated and talented team to ensure we are a top choice for our loyal Hilton guests when visiting Milwaukee."

Mr. Welk was chosen from over 500 General Managers as the winner of the Leader of the Year Award. With over 18 years at the property, Jeff has been an integral part of the hotel's success since its conversion to a DoubleTree in 2007. "Jeff's dedication to guest service is truly spectacular," said Tom Ziarnik, Vice President of Neviaser Investments, the hotel's management company. "We have been able to lead the brand for many years thanks to Jeff's dedication and his truly phenomenal customer service."

Located at 611 West Wisconsin Avenue, the DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown is located near the Fiserv Forum, Marquette University, Milwaukee Public Museum, Wisconsin Center and many more downtown attractions. Featuring brand-new, upscale sleeping rooms, the DoubleTree by Hilton offers each guest award-winning service and Wi-Fi, in additional to ample valet parking and meeting space. The hotel also features the Avenue Bar & Grill, serving delightful American classics and a seasonal outdoor sundeck. The hotel is owned by local investors Dean Fitzgerald and B. Ann Neviaser.

For more information, please visit us at:

http://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/wisconsin/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-milwaukee-downtown-MKECCDT/index.html or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Jeff Welk

DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown

414-273-2950

jeff.welk@hilton.com

SOURCE DoubleTree by Hilton Milwaukee Downtown