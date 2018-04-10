The IAB Tech Lab OM SDK provides an industry-wide standard for measuring the viewability of mobile in-app media. Enabling a standard SDK support will reduce friction for publishers and platforms looking to integrate measurement providers.

"With the integration of OM SDK, DoubleVerify is able to provide the most complete measurement and insights of mobile media quality available in the market today," said Matt McLaughlin, COO DoubleVerify. "We're proud to contribute to the development and adoption of the OM SDK as we continue our work to build a better industry."

DoubleVerify is one of two accredited companies by the MRC for Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) detection and filtration in mobile apps, as well as one of the first to be accredited for MRAID and SDK dual approach for mobile in app viewability measurement.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem that help build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

Press Contact

Susan Zemlyakova

212-631-2022

susan.zemlyakova@doubleverify.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doubleverify-adopts-new-iab-tech-lab-open-measurement-sdk-300627336.html

SOURCE DoubleVerify

Related Links

http://www.doubleverify.com

