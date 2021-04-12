Doubling of 1Q21 Revenue YoY Expected for Greenland Technologies

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that based on select preliminary results, which are subject to finalization, revenue for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021 doubled compared to the same period a year ago, with low double digit growth expected compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2020. Preliminary results also indicate unit sales of the Company's transmission boxes doubled in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 in mid-May.

The Company noted that based on preliminary results, the growth trends it benefitted from in 2020 are accelerating in 2021. Greenland's continued growth is being led by the reopening and rebound of the broader economy, along with the Company's successful introduction of new products.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "Doubling of our revenue on a year over year basis is impressive but we are even more excited about the expected sequential growth in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This would make the first quarter of 2021 the highest revenue quarter in the Greenland's history. We remain focused on executing our business strategy, meeting all product roadmap milestones and exceeding commitments to our customers."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com .

