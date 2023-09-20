Doubling the impact: WeeCycle sheds light on Diaper Need Awareness with donation matching campaign

Recent study shows 57% of surveyed families in Colorado experience diaper need

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeeCycle, a leading local nonprofit committed to providing essential baby gear and support to families in need, is making waves during Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 18-24) with a powerful initiative. In a bid to address diaper need and create a lasting impact on struggling families, WeeCycle has announced a generous donation matching campaign that promises to double the impact of every contribution.

The urgent need to address diaper need in our community is highlighted by the recent findings of the Colorado 2022 Survey on Women's Period Poverty, Diaper Need, and Hygiene Poverty, conducted by Justice Necessary ™. The survey, which collected responses from over 1,250 women across Colorado, revealed alarming statistics that shed light on the struggles faced by many families with children in diapers. Among the key findings, it was discovered that 57% of caregivers experience diaper need.

Nationally, 1 in 2 families struggles with diaper need, according to The NDBN Diaper Check 2023: Diaper Insecurity Among U.S. Children and Families . While some government programs like SNAP and WIC provide essential support for families, they do not allocate funding for the purchase of diapers, leaving countless caregivers in a difficult situation.

These circumstances have profound effects on the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of families. Babies and toddlers without clean diapers have increased health risks, such as severe diaper rash and urinary tract infections. It also affects parents' ability to go to work and school. Nationally, almost three-in-five parents experience diaper need and report missing work or school in the past month because they didn't have enough diapers when dropping their children off at childcare, day care or early education programs. On average, parents experiencing diaper need missed four days of work or school in the past month because of diaper need.

To meet this critical challenge head-on, WeeCycle is partnering with Justice Necessary, a Colorado based organization committed to addressing hygiene poverty and diaper need in our community.

Justice Necessary has pledged to match financial donations up to $12,500 made to WeeCycle during the month of September to help WeeCycle reach their goal of $25,000.

"We believe that every child deserves a healthy start, and that begins with ensuring their basic needs are met," said Morgan Seibel, Executive Director of WeeCycle. "The generous support from Justice Necessary allows us to amplify our impact and reach even more families who are struggling with diaper need."

By matching donations to WeeCycle during Diaper Need Awareness Week, Justice Necessary aims to multiply the efforts of WeeCycle's ongoing Diaper Bank Program, which has distributed over 4.1 million diapers to families in need so far in 2023.

"Diaper need's profound impact extends beyond mere inconvenience, affecting mental, emotional, and physical well-being of families while hindering educational and professional pursuits. With a 50% increase in need for diapers, WeeCycle is there, helping Coloradans everyday. WeeCycle and Justice Necessary™ knows it is more than just a diaper or just a wipe - it is Just Necessary!," said Diane Cushman Neal, Founder and President of Justice Necessary.

How to help families experiencing diaper need

Donate to WeeCycle at weecycle.org/get-involved/dnaw-2023 or text diaper 844-844-6844 Every dollar up to $12,500 will be matched through the end of September.

or text diaper 844-844-6844 Every dollar up to will be matched through the end of September. Bring new diapers and wipes to one of WeeCycle's donation locations throughout metro Denver .

throughout metro . These essentials will be given to families in need.

Host a diaper drive on behalf of WeeCycle. Contact us here .

. Volunteer at one of WeeCycle's distribution events. Learn more here .

Resources if you are experiencing diaper need

WeeCycle hosts diaper and essential supply distribution events 2-4 times per week throughout metro Denver and beyond. View upcoming events here .

and beyond. View upcoming events . Visit WeeCycle's website for additional resources from our partner agencies here .

About WeeCycle

WeeCycle is a Colorado-based nonprofit working hard to improve the lives of local families in need. WeeCycle collects donated and gently used baby gear, diapers, formula, and other necessities to support families most in need across Colorado. Through partnership and collaboration with more than 100 direct-service agencies and the Mobile Baby Essentials direct service program, WeeCycle is able to provide necessary resources to communities across the entire state. Learn more at WeeCycle.org .

CONTACT:

Morgan Seibel, WeeCycle Executive Director

[email protected]

720-319-7792

SOURCE WeeCycle