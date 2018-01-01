DoublX Beta, First Powerful VR Website-Creation Platform, Launches Today

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Double XVR Ltd. (DoublX.com) has launched "DoublX Beta", a powerful online platform that allows users to create VR websites without a single line of code.

Upload VR VIDEOS, 360° PICTURES and more using only drag and drop.

Double XVR Ltd. DoublX VR Website Creation Platform

Gal Rotem, CEO: "We have developed a new type of technology for creating VR websites, so for the first time anyone can create such sites."

VR Content-Creation Made Easy: With DoublX, creators, designers and VR camera owners can take advantage of a drag-and-drop editor environment that features an array of advanced functions to create custom VR websites. The innovative product is based on unique RENDERER (DoublX intellectual proprietary) that operates on a regular web browser such as Chrome or Safari.

DoublX starts with the drag-and-drop editor that features hundreds of options and website components. Users can upload VR videos and pictures, design, host and publish the VR website without prior knowledge. For example, use it to create real-estate, hotel or museum tours.

For web designers, DoublX opens a new category - the "VR websites" category, which enables easy VR web creation. DoublX provides the ability to use its databases to manage content and clients. This significantly reduces the need for a high-skilled developer that costs several thousands of dollars.

"White-Label" Solution: DoublX also provides a "white-label" solution for companies and brands that use the platform with custom "skin".

What our users are saying: CEO Shahar Bin-Nun (HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.) chose the DoublX Solution as the white label Platform for the company's online VR Website creation - Zone.

"The DoublX system is the complementary product to our company as an innovative and advanced company. It is important to note that the integration with their product was easy. And they are open-minded to our needs at any given moment."

Notable Features Include:

Supports VR, STEREOSCOPIC, IMAGES, VIDEOS, Top-Bottom, Upside-Down and more media types



No need for prior knowledge in code writing



There is no need for expensive equipment



No need for app installation



Runs on a regular browser as a standard website

