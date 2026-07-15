DOUBTLESS STRENGTHENS NORTH AMERICAN LEADERSHIP TEAM

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubtless is pleased to announce today it has further strengthened its team with several senior leadership appointments in North America.

The appointments include May Pelz, who expands her responsibilities as President of Pets Best; Raj Patel, Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources; and Steven Gilliam as General Manager of Spot.

"As Doubtless enters this next chapter, and awareness and adoption of pet insurance continue to grow, strong leadership in North America will be crucial to delivering on our mission of expanding access to better pet care," said Kirk Haggard, North America Regional President, Doubtless. "May, Raj and Steven bring the experience and leadership needed to support that journey and better serve pet parents."

May Pelz expands responsibilities as President of Pets Best

Pelz joined Pets Best in March and has led Business Development, Marketing and Sales Operations across the organization's key partner and customer channels. As President, she now assumes responsibility for all Pets Best operations and reports directly to Haggard. She brings extensive experience in driving enterprise growth, operational execution and financial performance, along with a strong focus on customers, partners and employees.

Raj Patel named Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources, North America

Patel joined Doubtless in May as Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources for North America. Raj will work with Haggard and lead the region's HR strategy, focused on strengthening culture, supporting team growth and aligning talent priorities with business objectives.

Steven Gilliam named General Manager of Spot

Gilliam has been appointed General Manager of Spot, and he will report to Haggard, joining the executive leadership team.

Having served previously as Product and Marketing lead, he brings deep knowledge of the business. Since joining Spot in 2021, Gilliam has played a key role in building its technology foundation, which reflects continued confidence in the brand's trajectory and its position as a digital innovator within the Doubtless portfolio.

For more information, visit www.doubtlesspet.com.

About Doubtless

Doubtless is a global pet insurance and solutions organization with a mission to lead increased access to, and quality of, pet care. Independence Pet Holdings and Pinnacle Pet Group are now operating as Doubtless, which offers a diverse portfolio of trusted pet insurance brands and innovative pet care solutions. Operating across 10 markets globally, Doubtless empowers pet parents and veterinary professionals to make pet care decisions based on medicine, not budget. Today, Doubtless protects more than 6 million insured pets. For more information, visit www.doubtlesspet.com.

SOURCE Doubtless