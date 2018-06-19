Doudna-Charpentier Team Awarded Patent for CRISPR-Cas9

In June 2012, a team led by Drs. Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier published in the journal Science the first article that described how CRISPR-Cas9 can make precise alterations in the DNA of bacteria, plants, and animals. The Science article detailed what is now widely regarded as the scientific breakthrough of the century, and led to research across the globe into new ways to cure diseases and improve the human condition. Several other groups adopted Doudna-Charpentier team's CRISPR-Cas9 designs in later subsequent successful research reported in 2013.

Patents for the wide use of CRISPR-Cas9 for gene editing all types of cells have already been issued to the Doudna-Charpentier team by the European Patent Office (representing more than 30 countries), the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and other countries. The scope of the United States patent issued today broadly includes the use of a CRISPR-Cas9 compound that is specially engineered to be more easily employed inside of any type of plant or animal cell, or outside of a cell, in order to modify a gene or expression of a gene.

"Today's patent is one of many we anticipate will be awarded to these inventors for their CRISPR-Cas9 invention," said Dr. Edward Penhoet, special advisor to the chancellor at UC Berkeley and special assistant to the University of California president. "Six years ago, the Doudna-Charpentier team was the first to file a patent application and publish on the necessary and sufficient components that enable CRISPR-Cas9 to be employed in all environments including plant and animal cells. Their remarkable research has only accelerated since then creating new jobs and opening up new possibilities to improve life."

Editor's Note: This patent is not involved in any interference proceeding before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, or any appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

SOURCE University of California Office of the President