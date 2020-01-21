Doug Andre joins Keel Point as Family Office Counsel

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keel Point , a wealth management firm and multi-family office which focuses on helping clients invest with a purpose, announced today that Doug Andre, the former tax and estate planning partner at Ivins, Phillips & Barker, has joined the firm's Vienna, VA office as Family Office Counsel.

Andre will be responsible for providing technical support to the firm's family wealth directors and family wealth administrators by collaborating with the team through Keel Point's family office practice. He will offer legal and tax insights for the team, with a focus on technical tax and estate planning advice for Keel Point's ultra-high net worth clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the Keel Point family. He brings years of experience and will be integral in helping us expand our ability to provide personalized and detailed expertise to the families we serve," said Mike Perry, President of Keel Point. "We are dedicated to ensuring that our team is comprised of experts who can provide vital advice when helping our clients navigate complicated decisions, and we are very excited to add Doug to this roster."

Andre is an experienced attorney, having spent over a decade in tax and estate planning. Most recently, Andre was a partner at the D.C.-based firm Ivins, Phillips & Barker, where he also held the position of Executive Committee Voting Member and was a lead attorney representing over 85 clients with undisclosed foreign financial assets. He joined the field after his 21 year-tenure of serving as an Officer and Carrier-Based Pilot in the United States Navy.

"Keel Point's commitment to creating customized solutions to fit the individual investment needs of their clients has made it a well-known and commendable company in the space," said Andre. "I am excited to have the opportunity to work as part of the team and share my industry knowledge."

Keel Point aims to build longstanding partnerships with multigenerational clients by encouraging advisors and investors to grow alongside one another. Keel Point has been a pioneer in educating and diversifying the next generation of financial advisors through their promise of guidance and solutions. This dual growth helps all parties to navigate the complexities and opportunities of wealth to ensure the client meets their goals - whether that be relational, financial, charitable, or legacy oriented.

About Keel Point

Keel Point is an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $2.1 billion assets under management (AUM) that focuses on helping clients to "Invest in their Purpose" as of December 31, 2018. Founded in 2003, Keel Point believes in being a catalyst of change for the industry by nurturing and diversifying the next generation of financial advisors. In addition to its primary focus of serving affluent families, Keel Point works with ultra-high net worth families through its multi-family office division, Keel Point Horizon, and with foundations, endowments, and other institutions. Additionally, the company offers a full suite of outsourced CIO and investment consulting services to advisory firms through Keel Point Asset Management (KPAM).

With offices in Washington DC; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Kansas City, Kansas; and Greenville, North Carolina, Keel Point is invested in the communities as well as the families it serves. For more information, please visit www.KeelPoint.com.

