Doug Badertscher Joins Pain Specialists of America as President & COO

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America, a management services company that provides administrative services to Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, is pleased to announce that Doug Badertscher has joined their leadership team as President and COO to support their growth and strategic vision.

Douglas P. Badertscher is an experienced healthcare leader with over 25 years of experience as an executive officer of well-regarded, growth-oriented healthcare companies. According to Scott Budoff, the team leader, a Board Member of Pain Specialists of America, and a Managing Member at CommonView Capital, "We have been looking for the right person to join PSA in this critically important role to help support our rapid growth and development in Texas and Doug brings exactly the skills and experience we were looking for to our team." According to Tom Perlmutter, a Board Member at Pain Specialists of America and a Managing Member at CommonView Capital, "Doug's deep experience in interventional pain and physician practice management made him the ideal candidate to help us achieve our strategic goals."

Badertscher most recently served as CEO for a large Orthopedic practice in Florida, and prior to that, he was a Senior Vice President at one of the largest, privately held outpatient imaging companies in the U.S. Doug has held multiple COO and CEO positions in the healthcare industry over his long and illustrious career.

Throughout his career, Badertscher has successfully focused on growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, specialty and ancillary care and financial management. His significant experience developing and leading growth and integration strategies for medical groups and for large complex, health care delivery systems will benefit Pain Specialists of America greatly as we grow in Texas and expand our footprint into other states.

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to 19 interventional pain clinics, 2 ambulatory surgery centers, two urine toxicology labs and a compounding pharmacy. At their managed practices, Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, you'll find visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. Many of their physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to assist in their development of best practices and the latest interventional treatments while helping them to focus on providing exceptional patient care.

