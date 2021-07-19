Doug Baker, Jr., Joins JIT Services as an Owner

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JIT Services ("JIT"), a growing sustainability company, announced today that former Ecolab CEO Doug Baker, Jr., has joined the company's ownership group and board of directors, which also includes JIT CEO Ravi Norman, JIT President Mike Menzel and Dr. Harold Massey.

Founded in 1991, JIT is a certified Minority Business Enterprise that envisions a world where everyone is empowered to positively impact the environment. The company's comprehensive model includes sustainability consulting, rate optimization services and utility bill processing. The company has a long history of creating value for multisite utility users throughout North America in the commercial, industrial, multifamily and nonprofit sectors, including several Minnesota-based Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest local multifamily owners.

"The opportunity to invest in a team that is also 'all in' on sustainability and economic equity was incredibly important to me," said Baker. "JIT already delivers outstanding value to its customers and community, and has the opportunity and capability to do even more. I am looking forward to helping JIT reach its full potential."

"Doug and I have a long-standing relationship and alignment around values, vision and mission," said Norman. "We are uniquely positioned to help our clients succeed in achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, and Doug brings a wealth of experience, insights and relationships to our diverse and inclusive team."

Baker's addition will help the company achieve its growth and expansion plans, including greater sustainability service offerings.

"Since our founding, JIT has been rooted in helping customers understand and manage their utility costs," said Menzel. "Today, it's about so much more than cost savings as our clients seek to make a meaningful impact on their resource use. Doug joining JIT signifies the evolution of our organization and comes at a pivotal time when we are poised for growth."

About JIT Services

JIT Services is a growing team of sustainability stewards who convert data into action that positively impacts people, planet and profit, on behalf of their clients. From sustainability consulting to rate optimization services to utility bill processing to owner's representation/project management services, JIT helps everyone from Fortune 500 companies to affordable housing developers lower their carbon footprint and save money. JIT Services is a Corporate Plus National Minority Supplier Development Council-certified Minority Business Enterprise and has been minority owned since its founding in 1991. To learn more, visit JITServicesInc.com.

