Doug Baruchin of Island Trauma Services, Inc. Earns Accredited ACAC Certification

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Baruchin has been awarded the Council-certified Environmental Infection Control Remediator (CEICR) designation by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC). This prestigious, board-awarded certification recognizes Baruchin's knowledge and field experience in remediating building related infection control issues.

To earn the CEICR designation, Doug passed a rigorous examination based on respected industry texts. He then submitted documented, verifiable field experience to a board of peers, earning a unanimous vote of approval.

To maintain the CEICR designation, Doug will remain active in the field and complete 40 hours of professional development activities within the next two years.

Doug is now listed in the ACAC certificant database along with more than 3,000 ACAC certificants around the world. The database can be searched by name, company or zip code and represents a continuously updated roster of experienced indoor environmental professionals.

The CEICR designation is accredited by the Council of Engineering and Scientific Specialty Boards (CESB). For more information, visit www.acac.org.

