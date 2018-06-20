Doug Bennett Joins Acosta as Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence

"Business Intelligence is one of our biggest differentiators. Doug's vision, drive and expertise in analytics and consumer products will be a tremendous competitive benefit to Acosta and will help us accelerate innovation," said Kremser. "We are excited that Doug has joined our team and look forward to his insights and contributions to this critical part of our business."

Bennett brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams at The Nielsen Company, providing predictive analytics, software and advisory services to more than 150 fast-moving consumer goods clients across assortment, space planning, revenue price and trading strategy management, and retail execution decision processes. He served as the general manager of Nielsen's North American Sales Effectiveness Practice and held numerous client-facing leadership positions, including global accountability for the General Mills and Kimberly-Clark accounts. Most recently, he was the commercial lead for mergers and acquisitions and external partnerships across the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.

Bennett earned his MBA in marketing and strategy from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Miami University and has completed an immersive transformation program at Stanford University.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S. and Canada. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

