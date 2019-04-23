Doug Carter invited to join Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust

DALLAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Ironside Human Resources, has been invited to join Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in North Texas.

Douglas Carter was chosen for membership by the Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Douglas Carter is Chief Executive Officer of Ironside Human Resources and an expert in the healthcare staffing and recruitment industry.

"Dallas's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Douglas Carter," said Ollie Chandhok, president and publisher of Dallas Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."

As an invited member, Douglas Carter will contribute articles to the Dallas Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app. Douglas Carter will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Dallas Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community's concierge team.

"I am truly excited about joining Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust as I know it will bring valuable insight to our organization and I am also thrilled to be able to connect with other business owners in the Dallas Community," said Douglas Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources.

The Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Douglas to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Dallas business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust



Dallas Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About Ironside Human Resources



Ironside Human Resources is a national healthcare recruitment firm that places Nurses, Therapists, Physicians, Ancillary, physician extenders and Healthcare Executives. Founded in 2011, Ironside Human Resources serves Hospitals, Clinics, Urgent Care Centers and Multi-Specialty Groups. To learn more about Ironside Human Resources, visit www.ironsidehr.com.

