Doug Cassidy Appointed President of the Deep 6 AI Precision Research Ecosystem, the Largest Network of Sites and Sponsors Using AI To Accelerate Research

PASADENA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep 6 AI, the leader in AI-powered patient recruitment and real-world data (RWD), announced the appointment of Doug Cassidy as president of its Precision Research Ecosystem. The Deep 6 AI Ecosystem is the largest network of health systems and life sciences companies, enabling over 45 member organizations to de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, and next-generation RWE projects, while significantly reducing the workload for staff.

"Doug Cassidy, formerly our SVP and GM of healthcare organizations, has led the growth of our Ecosystem—from the first site, Cedars-Sinai in 2017, to the launch of our life sciences vertical in 2021, to now," said Wout Brusselaers, founder and CEO of Deep 6 AI. "With over 25 years of diversified experience exclusively in the healthcare IT and clinical research technology sectors, Cassidy is poised to take on an expanded role as president of the Deep 6 AI Precision Research Ecosystem to drive its continued growth and improve collaboration between sites and sponsors."

Cassidy's distinguished career is marked by his leadership roles at industry giants such as GE Healthcare, Orion Health (New Zealand), Hyland Software, and Dedalus (Italy). As a biomedical engineer and computer scientist, Cassidy's technical and subject matter expertise spans specialties including computer-aided detection (CAD), healthcare data interoperability, enterprise content management, disease management, and population health.

"Stepping into my new role is an exciting opportunity to increase collaboration between the sites, sponsors, and technology and services partners in our Ecosystem," said Doug Cassidy, president, Deep 6 AI Precision Research Ecosystem. "Research is delayed when key stakeholders don't have access to the crucial information they need. The Deep 6 AI precision research ecosystem connects all stakeholders by providing a platform for researchers to work together to match the right patients to the right studies at the right time."

What distinguishes the Deep 6 AI Precision Research Ecosystem is that it gives all sites and sponsors transparency into the real-time availability of patients eligible for research. The software uses AI and NLP to query electronic medical record (EMR) data across entire health networks, including coded data, clinician notes, sequenced data, labs, pathology reports, and other clinical data to find patients. Healthcare organizations that become part of the Ecosystem use the company's AI-powered software platform enterprise-wide for investigator-initiated, government-funded, and sponsored trials. Often, the technology is managed centrally (i.e., by the Clinical Trials Office) which makes it strongly integrated with healthcare workflows to create actionability and reduce site staff burden.

As part of the Deep 6 AI Precision Research Ecosystem, healthcare organizations can assess study feasibility faster, cut down on staff time screening patients, find more patients for trials, engage more physicians in research, and improve collaboration with sponsors. Pharmaceutical companies that participate can collaborate with an established network of sites that already have the platform embedded in their workflow. They help reduce site burden by delivering screen-ready, AI-matched patient 'lists' to IRB-approved staff who can easily identify and validate patients with evidence in the chart.

About Deep 6 AI

Deep 6 AI is the leader in AI-powered patient recruitment and real-world data (RWD), enabling healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, curate clinical data sets months faster, and reduce site burden. Its next-generation patient matching software mines real-time, structured and unstructured electronic medical record data to precisely find patients that are eligible for research studies across its ecosystem, which consists of 25+ major health systems, including 7 NCI-Designated Cancer Centers. Visit deep6.ai to learn more.

Media contact

Laurie Thackeray

VP, Marketing, Deep 6 AI

[email protected]

(919) 619-3105

SOURCE Deep 6 AI