Doug Costello of Clicktrip Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards for Leadership in Online Travel

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Costello, CEO of Clicktrip, has been honoured with the title "CEO of the Year in the Online Hotel Booking Industry" in the 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights Costello's exceptional leadership and innovation in transforming the travel industry.

As with preceding years, this year's CEO awards seek to recognise and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Under Costello's guidance, Clicktrip has rapidly emerged as a leader in online hotel booking, known for its unique blend of advanced technology and personalised customer service. Since its founding in 2020, Clicktrip has set new industry standards, offering a user-friendly platform and specialised services like 24/7 global travel concierges and VIP loyalty programs.

The company has a team based in multiple countries and is a pioneer of AI, stressing the importance of using technology smartly without losing the human touch. They balance tech and personal service, making sure their customers get the best of both worlds.

Costello's leadership style, inspired by Danish principles of a flat hierarchy and open communication, has fostered a supportive and innovative work environment. His commitment to customer satisfaction and his team's well-being has driven Clicktrip's success and established the company as a top choice for travellers worldwide.

Clicktrip started small but has big dreams and is already outpacing the goliaths that have monopolised the industry for decades. Doug credits the success of the company to his talented team, many of whom are based in Ukraine. "I'm consistently blown away by their resilience," he says. "We have initiatives to create safe spaces for our teams and their families. They work hard for us, so we do everything we can to look after them."

For more information, visit clicktrip.com .

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

