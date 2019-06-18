Doug Dimler to Lead NEXTAFF Overland Park Office

Dimler previously served as career services coordinator at Grantham University, his alma mater. In five years at the Lenexa campus, he advised students on job search-related processes such as career assessments and promoting a professional online appearance on social media outlets. Dimler also co-chaired the Grantham student chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

"Doug genuinely cares for people," NEXTAFF co-founder and president Cary Daniel said. "NEXTAFF is customized for each client, based on their particular requirements and the industry they're in. Doug understands this well and adds his own personal touch to place each client in the best position for their personal success as well as the success of each company hiring them."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency. This successful formula now serves more than 65 locations in 40 U.S. states.

"Doug is a great asset to bring X-FACTOR™ to this area of the Sunflower State," Daniel said. "We look forward to continue serving the Overland Park community and revolutionize company staffing needs throughout Kansas and the U.S. while promoting tremendous growth in a thriving economy."

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical temp agency supplier model by up to 100 percent. Each temporary staffing office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

