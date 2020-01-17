Doug Logan Joins Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Holding Company is proud to announce the hiring of Doug Logan to lead its brand-building effort in Central New York and nationwide. With 21 offices in 9 states, Pinnacle provides an ecosystem of opportunity in the financial services industry. Of its many businesses, the largest are Pinnacle Investments, LLC*, a dually registered broker-dealer / Investment Advisor and Pinnacle Employee Services, LLC, a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) providing payroll, human resources and benefits to businesses.

Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC

"We have a talented team competing every day to win in the 'sport' of business and there's nobody better than Doug Logan to tell the marketplace our story," said Gregg Kidd, CEO of Pinnacle Holding Company. "Building a brand is a long, arduous process and we feel we are at an inflection point where Doug can add tremendous value to our company's goals." Logan was the 19 year "Voice of the Orange" for Syracuse University Football and Basketball on WSYR Radio and served 19 years as Sports Director of WIXT-TV Channel 9 in Syracuse, New York. Doug is a 2007 inductee into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame.

Most recently, Logan spent 10 years as Director of Time Warner Cable's Sports Channel, which televised local professional, collegiate, and scholastic sporting events, as well as Syracuse University Football, Basketball and Lacrosse Coach's shows statewide and throughout the Northeast. Logan's honors from Syracuse University include: "Letterwinner of Distinction," the "Vic Hansen Medal of Excellence" in athletics and the "Dean's Citation" for his work with SU's Whitman School of Management. Logan's extensive community recognitions include the "Distinguished Citizen Award" from the Boy Scouts of America, the "Community Team Spirit Award" from the Salvation Army and being named "Man of the Year" by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Other positions for Logan include serving as President of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and as an annual elector for the Heisman Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award. "I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute to the impressive growth Pinnacle has achieved over its first 23 years," said Logan. "It's a natural evolution in my career to use my business and community involvement to help spread the word about a true local success story. I'm proud to join the Pinnacle team as it continues to expand upon its goal of benefiting the many great individuals and businesses for whom it provides essential services."

Pinnacle Investments, LLC is a Member of FINRA, SIPC

Contact: Liz Bartlett, Chief Business Development Officer

(315) 295 3826

lizbartlett@Pinnacle-LLC.com

