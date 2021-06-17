Doug Nuehring Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Doug Nuehring has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed international portfolio, including programs in Western and Northern Europe and China.

Doug comes to AmericanAg™ from EMC Reinsurance Company, where he spent over 25 years, most recently as International Reinsurance Underwriting Manager. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in finance and holds the Associate in Accounting and Finance (AIAF), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on our team at AmericanAg™," said Pat Larsen, Senior Vice President – Broker Assumed Reinsurance. "His strong background in international property/casualty underwriting and extensive experience in building client relationships will make him a great asset to us as we work to profitably grow our international book of business."

About AmericanAg™

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

