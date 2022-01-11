Doug Ochs Joins Ostendio to Lead Partnerships and Alliances

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio, a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced the appointment of Doug Ochs as Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances. Ochs will be responsible for expanding on the success of Ostendio's ground breaking Auditor Connect program. This key feature of the Ostendio MyVCM Trust Network enables security auditors and Ostendio customers to connect within the MyVCM platform to manage their security programs and complete complex security audits such as SOC 2, FedRAMP and HITRUST.

Doug Ochs, Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances, Ostendio

Research firm Gartner forecasts the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software market to grow at an 11.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 to reach $8.4 billion[1]. The Ostendio MyVCM Trust Network is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this growth by helping customers with a single, integrated cybersecurity and risk management platform that works in conjunction with all business operations.

"I'm pleased to join Ostendio at such an exciting time of growth," said Doug Ochs. "Having partnered with Ostendio for over 2 years, and seeing firsthand the value and efficiency received from the MyVCM platform, I welcome the opportunity to help more organizations benefit from this industry-leading platform."

Ochs has an impressive track record of over 23 years in the cyber security industry. He co-founded Fortrex Technologies, a compliance and security services provider, which was acquired by Drummond Group in 2018. Ochs served as Drummond Group's Vice President of Operations and also spent two years leading their HITRUST practice. He is an accomplished and goal-driven professional with proven experience in directing organizations through momentous market, economic, technological, and environmental changes. Ochs is joining Ostendio at an evolutionary stage and will take Auditor Connect to the next level as well as exploring other partnership opportunities.

"Auditor Connect continues to drive significant growth of the MyVCM Trust Network, which is a revolutionary way for customers to work closely with their auditor in the platform," said Marc Bandini, President and COO, Ostendio. "I am excited to welcome Doug, as a former Auditor Connect partner, to help us continue the exciting growth of Auditor Connect and the MyVCM Trust Network."

Doug Ochs will report to Marc Bandini and will lead the expansion of the Ostendio MyVCM Trust Network to enable more security auditors to collaborate in real-time with the company's growing client base. Ochs' experience as a former auditor will better prepare Ostendio's customers to anticipate and prepare for complex auditor requirements and improve overall security program effectiveness.

Ostendio customers can build and operate their entire security and risk management program within their dedicated MyVCM instance and connect with other MyVCM users via the MyVCM Trust Network. When customers contract with one of Ostendio's audit partners via the Audit Connect program, the auditor can conduct a full security audit without either party leaving their respective version of MyVCM. No information has to be exported and all communication is managed with the MyVCM Trust Network. Auditors contract directly with Ostendio customers to ensure independence but the entire process is managed via MyVCM. In 2021, Ostendio supported over 1,200 security assessments with Ostendio customers sharing almost 80,000 artifacts as evidence.

Ostendio is a privately owned company based in Arlington, VA. Investors include Osage Venture Partners , Blue Ventures Investors , Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (formerly known as Center for Innovative Technology, Virginia) , and Riverbend Capital . Ostendio was recently recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list and has received numerous awards for cybersecurity excellence and diversity. Ostendio is also a Mission Corporation .

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

www.ostendio.com

[1] Competitive Landscape: Integrated Risk Management - by Gartner Analyst, Elizabeth Kim, 12/6/2021

