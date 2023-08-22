Doug Puckett Joins Leon Capital Group as Chief Administrative Officer

22 Aug, 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leon Capital Group, a diversified holding company for a privately-owned group of entities based in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Puckett as its Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, Doug will bring his extensive expertise in private equity, hedge funds, and family office advisory to further enhance the firm's strategic operations and client services. Doug will be responsible for helping grow various current and planned platforms of the firm including real estate and credit focused investment vehicles, and direct investments in diverse industries ranging from financial services to healthcare.

Prior to joining Leon Capital Group, Doug was the National Leader of the Private Equity Practice at Deloitte Tax. With a remarkable track record, Doug successfully collaborated with Deloitte's Private Equity, Hedge Fund, and Private Wealth national and global teams, consistently bringing innovative practices to investment management and high net worth clients across the United States and Europe. His strategic insights and commitment to excellence have made him a recognized leader in the industry.

Before his tenure at Deloitte, Doug served as global head of tax and deputy CFO at TPG Capital (TPG was previously known as Texas Pacific Group). In addition, earlier in his career he worked with the Bass Family in Fort Worth where he supported and advised their chief investment officer, the head of their real estate platform, the CFO, and the leader of their hedge fund/trading desk platform.

"Doug's work with family offices and renowned investors like the Bass Family and TPG, that had direct operational control over a broad swath of investments and deal structure, makes him invaluable to us," said Fernando De Leon, Founder and CEO of Leon Capital Group. "His view of tax and capital structure over the last 30 years aligns perfectly with my focus on compounding capital."

"I am honored to join Leon Capital Group and contribute to its ongoing success," said Doug. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Leon Capital Group and further advancing the firm's strategic goals."

Doug holds a Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). Doug is also an accomplished author, having authored or co-authored several Thomson-Reuters Tax and Accounting publications, including Guide to Mergers and Acquisitions, Guide to Practical Estate Planning, Guide to Buying and Selling Small Businesses, Practitioners 990 Deskbook, and Practitioners Tax Action Bulletins.

About Leon Capital Group:
Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

