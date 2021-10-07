Doug Schenkel Joins Delfi Diagnostics as Chief Financial Officer

BALTIMORE and NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, announced the appointment of Doug Schenkel as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am very excited to welcome Doug to Delfi's executive team," said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, Delfi Diagnostics CEO and Founder. "Doug's more than two decades of financial leadership experience, his broad and deep understanding of the liquid biopsy sector, and his reputation as a knowledgeable and trusted voice among life sciences investors will all be important assets as Delfi enters its next phase of growth."

Mr. Schenkel was most recently Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Cowen and Company, where he led the Life Science & Diagnostic Tools franchise. In this role, he covered more than 50 companies over almost 20 years, was recognized by Institutional Investor and other third-party surveys as one of the top analysts in the sector and created market-defining investment research in liquid biopsy testing and next-generation sequencing.

"Over his nearly two-decade tenure at Cowen, Doug has been an exceptional partner, mentor, and friend. As a senior research analyst, he has been at the forefront of bringing investor attention to Life Science & Diagnostic Tools, which is powering a dramatic transformation in clinical outcomes through advances in personalized medicine and cell and gene therapies," said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Cowen's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we will miss his keen intellect and valuable insights, we are grateful for his contribution to building Cowen's strong and sustaining franchise in the Life Science & Diagnostic Tools space. We are also appreciative that Doug has agreed to remain a Senior Advisor to Cowen as he takes on his new role at Delfi."

Cowen has one of the largest footprints in Life Science & Diagnostic Tools and hosts some of the sector's most well-attended investor conferences, including Wall Street's first Liquid Biopsy Summit and Cowen's annual MedTools Conference, taking place today. This year, Cowen published groundbreaking Ahead of The Curve® Series research on proteomics and cell and gene therapy tools and added two senior analysts to cover Life Science & Diagnostic Tools, with a third expected to join in early 2022. In addition, Cowen's capital markets and investment banking team have led some of the most prominent transactions in the sector in recent years.

"I am very proud of the enduring Life Science & Diagnostic Tools franchise we've built together at Cowen and am thrilled that Cowen is continuing to grow its leadership in this space," Mr. Schenkel said. "As I move into my next chapter and reflect on all of the great companies I have worked with in my time as an analyst, I believe that Delfi Diagnostics is positioned uniquely with the combination of a technical and economic value proposition that could greatly improve health outcomes. I am thrilled to join a fantastic cross-functional leadership team and to have the opportunity to help advance Delfi's mission to make cancer less deadly through widely accessible early detection tools."

About Delfi Diagnostics

Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management division builds on Cowen's core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics

Related Links

https://delfidiagnostics.com/

