Doug Timmerman appointed interim CEO of Ally Financial

News provided by

Ally Financial

12 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Timmerman brings 30-plus years of Ally experience to the role

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that Douglas Timmerman, president of dealer financial services, will become the company's interim CEO on Feb. 1, 2024, following the departure of current CEO Jeffrey J. Brown on January 31, 2024.

During Timmerman's 30-plus years at Ally, he has held a wide variety of leadership positions across the company's auto finance and insurance business, most recently serving as president of dealer financial services where he is responsible for deepening relationships with 22,000 dealer customers. Under his leadership, Ally has cemented its position as the leading prime auto lender, optimizing the business significantly and increasing and diversifying the dealer customer base.

"Doug's long tenure at Ally and expertise in auto finance is extraordinarily well respected both inside and outside of Ally. I know he will ensure a seamless transition as the Board continues working with a leading search firm to identify the next permanent CEO," said Franklin W. Hobbs, Ally's Chairman of the Board.

Brown announced in October 2023 plans to step down as CEO of Ally Financial in early 2024.

###

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations  
704-444-4830
[email protected]

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
[email protected]

SOURCE Ally Financial

Also from this source

Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results

Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for Friday, January 19, 2024,...
Ally Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Ally Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson will present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.